Technical glitches mar elections

By RONALYN V. OLEA

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — Anti-fraud watchdog Kontra Daya has called on the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to suspend the pilot testing of the Voter’s Registration Verification Machine (VRVM), saying it has caused delays in the voting.

The Comelec identified 10 vote-rich areas for the use of 25,000 VCRMs. These include Pangasinan, Nueva Ecija, Caloocan City, Quezon City, Manila City, Cavite, Cebu, Iloilo, Negros Occidental, Davao del Sur and the new Bangsamoro Region.

Kontra Daya reported the following:

4 VRVMs not functioning in Roxas High School in Quezon City. BEI said machines did not recognize log-in details of BEI Chair. VRCM not functioning in T. Paez Integrated School in Manila. Comelec Technical Team cannot troubleshoot the problem. 4 VRVMs in Judge Juan Luna High School in QC are not working properly. Electoral board switch to manual verification of voters’ in the EDCVL. VRVM in precint cluster 326 in Dasmariñas East Integrated National High school, Cavite not working All VRVMs in Mabolo Elementary School, Cebu City are not working. Teachers resorted to manual finding of voters’ names in the list. VRVMs in 3 precincts in East Bagong Barrio Elementary School, Caloocan City not working. Teachers resort to manual search on EDCVL VRVMs in Silangan Elementary School, Caloocan City VRVMs in Cielito ES Caloocan City Pedro Remoto Elementary School, Negros Oriental





Danny Arao, Kontra Daya spokesperson, said the VRVM must be suspended as it causes unnecessary delays in the voting process. “We can afford to have it suspended because it is just pilot testing phase,” he said.

Kontra Daya also monitored malfunctioning of vote counting machines in the following:

Precinct 1332 Ismael Mathay Senior HS

Precinct 001A Sto Nino Elementary School, Lumban, Laguna.

Precinct No. 1289A , Cielito High School, Caloocan City

Precinct No. 451B, Tondo High School, Manila

Precinct 3A-3B, 4A, 4B San Manuel, Tarlac

Precinct No. 25, Ruperto Zubia Elementary School, Baler, Aurora

Precinct No. 43B Brgy. Bagong Buhay, San Jose del Monte, Bulacan

Jose Fabella Memorial School in Mandaluyong City

Maypajo ES, Maypajo HS, Silangan ES, Caloocan City

Pitogo Elementary School, Makati

Pens were also found defective in Bagumbayan Elementary School in Laguna, Pasong Tamo Elementary School

Kontra Daya said the malfunctioning of machines resulted in long queues, with some voters opting to go home.