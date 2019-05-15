Netizens say fight is not over

By ANNE MARXZE D. UMIL
Bulatlat.com

MANILA – Netizens poured their sentiments on social media hours after the release of partial and unofficial results of this year’s automated elections. #HalalanDayaan2019 trended on Twitter as many have questioned the integrity of the elections.

While some said they got depressed and others wanting to migrate, there are others who believe that the fight is not yet over.

Some netizens refused to accept the results of the elections, saying that the Commission on Elections (Comelec) “is up to something.” They raised questions over the seven-hour delay in the transmission of data to the transparency server where media and other watchdogs get the unofficial vote counts.

Comelec Spokesperson James Jimenez explained in a news report that the “problem is not the in the transmission of data to the transparency server but in sending the data from the server to media computers linked to it.”

There are also those who still hope that their bets such as Neri Colmenares, Samira Gutoc, Jose Manuel “Chel” Diokno would still run for the Senate in the 2022 elections.

Netizens not yet of voting age also vowed to vote for the right candidates in the 2022 elections.

 

The youth and other sectors have called for accountability and denounced what they described as massive electoral fraud by storming the Commission on Elections office in Intramuros, Manila on Tuesday, May 14. Several protests were also held in different areas in the capital and nearby provinces.

On Friday, May 17, Kontra Daya also called on citizens to voice out their dissent and join the Black Friday protest in front of the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City where the canvassing of votes is being held. (https://www.bulatlat.com)

Featured image by Kodao Productions

 

