Netizens say fight is not over

By ANNE MARXZE D. UMIL

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – Netizens poured their sentiments on social media hours after the release of partial and unofficial results of this year’s automated elections. #HalalanDayaan2019 trended on Twitter as many have questioned the integrity of the elections.

While some said they got depressed and others wanting to migrate, there are others who believe that the fight is not yet over.

Kahapon sa Katipunan mob re: Electoral Fraud Sobrang tumindig mga balahibo ko sa mga litratong to. Kitang-kita kung gaano na talaga kagalit ang mga Pilipino sa harap-harapang panggagago na ginagawa satin; patunay lamang ang mga ito na tunay ngang makatwiran ang maghimagsik! pic.twitter.com/79znIqjgWU — jed #OUSTDUTERTE!!! (@jedddxjob) May 15, 2019

walking around divisoria and all i kept hearing from the sellers are: “natalo otso ko.”

“nakakagalit! bakit nandun si bong eh magnanakaw ‘yun?!”

“hindi ako makapaniwala ba’t nandun si lapid!”

“tangina, sayang si bam at diokno.” hindi sila tanga. nagago sila KAYA LUMABAN TAYO! — sam d. (@samdmngo) May 14, 2019

Ako si Sophia Lopez ng Polytechnic University of the Philippines at tutol ako sa malawakang pandarayang nagaganap ngayong eleksyon. Kinokundena ko ang harap-harapang panlolokong ginagawa ng rehimeng Duterte sa mga Pilipino.#KontraDaya#Eleksiyon2019#HalalanDayaan2019 — pia #OustDuterte (@_sophiamarzelle) May 14, 2019

Some netizens refused to accept the results of the elections, saying that the Commission on Elections (Comelec) “is up to something.” They raised questions over the seven-hour delay in the transmission of data to the transparency server where media and other watchdogs get the unofficial vote counts.

Comelec Spokesperson James Jimenez explained in a news report that the “problem is not the in the transmission of data to the transparency server but in sending the data from the server to media computers linked to it.”

COMELEC, you had enough years to test the voting system. Not releasing the running tally of votes when your “own server” ACTUALLY RECEIVED TRANSMITTED VOTES means that you are cooking up something. Hindi lahat ng Filipino ay tanga. Do not mistake us. #HalalanDayaan2019 — CPA 2013 (@cpa_2013) May 13, 2019

The devastating part is, there’s no assurance that all votes being counted are accurate. From the malfunction of VCMs, mismatches of ballots and receipts, corrupted SD cards, and delayed transparency servers. It clearly shows that something is not right. #HalalanDayaan2019 — Gabrielle Kim (@baldozeeer) May 13, 2019

The COMELEC was given 3 years and a P10-B budget to prepare for 2019 Midterm Election. Imagine, 3 YEARS AND 10 BILLION PESO BUDGET ONLY TO FAIL MISERABLY. How can we ensure the votes to remain credible? ? #HalalanDayaan2019 — clarence (@clarstridium) May 13, 2019

There are also those who still hope that their bets such as Neri Colmenares, Samira Gutoc, Jose Manuel “Chel” Diokno would still run for the Senate in the 2022 elections.

Netizens not yet of voting age also vowed to vote for the right candidates in the 2022 elections.

Third time’s a charm, Neri. Third time’s a charm. — Juan Miguel Severo (@TheRainBro) May 14, 2019

If only I could vote today. In 3 years, it is up to us now to change our country. Please run again Diokno, Gutoc, Colminares and the rest of the deserving candidates. The youth will not fail you. #HalalanDayaan2019 #HalalanResults pic.twitter.com/kdcVptxSqU — Florence Uy (@FlorenceUy4) May 14, 2019

Unregistered Millennials and Gen Zs, please do your part now and get yourself registered. Next election, let our voices be heard. #Eleksiyon2019 #HalalanDayaan2019 #HalalanResults — Benbadz (@potatoebenb) May 13, 2019

For the next generation to vote, please do read platforms, credentials, works, experience and critique the will and determination of a runner before shading that ballot. Liberty and Productivity are in your hands. #Eleksiyon2019 #HalalanResults #HalalanDayaan2019 — ??????? (@stevexcristobal) May 13, 2019

The youth and other sectors have called for accountability and denounced what they described as massive electoral fraud by storming the Commission on Elections office in Intramuros, Manila on Tuesday, May 14. Several protests were also held in different areas in the capital and nearby provinces.

HAPPENING NOW: UPM students are gathering at the CAS Gate to condemn and question the rigged results of the midterm elections. #HalalanDayaan2019 #LabanBayan pic.twitter.com/P77tUlq8No — The Manila Collegian (@MKule) May 14, 2019

LOOK: UP VISAYAS- Flamed with anger, students and organizations join the fight in calling for accountability against forms of electoral fraud today, March 14.#HalalanDayaan2019#LabanBayan pic.twitter.com/VQWl6Zgv75 — Pagbutlak #DefendPressFreedom (@UPVCASPagbutlak) May 14, 2019

On Friday, May 17, Kontra Daya also called on citizens to voice out their dissent and join the Black Friday protest in front of the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City where the canvassing of votes is being held.

Featured image by Kodao Productions