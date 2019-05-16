Peace advocate Sr. Cres passes on

By JANESS ANN J. ELLAO

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – Filipino nun and staunch peace advocate Sr. Cresencia Lucero passed away yesterday, May 15, while attending a forum in Indonesia.

“Her loss will be keenly felt by the ecumenical movement to which she had shared her faith and worked together with prophetic commitment to justice and peace and human dignity. Yet, the love of God that Sr. Cres shared with everyone will continue to live in our hearts and will be multiplied through our prayers and our actions,” the Ecumenical Bishops’ Forum said in a statement.

On May 8, the AMRSP posted in its Facebook account an appeal for prayers for Sr. Cres, who suffered a stroke while attending a convention in Jakarta, Indonesia. She underwent surgery later that evening.

Sr. Cres was known for her peace advocacy. As head of the Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation Commission (JPICC) of the Association of the Major Religious Superiors of the Philippines (AMRSP), she was among the religious leaders who spoke against the brazen extrajudicial killings under President Rodrigo Duterte and advocated for the rights and welfare of the Lumad.

Fellow peace advocate Fr. Benjamin Alforque, in a Facebook post, described Sr. Cres as brave and compassionate.

“She built young men and women for the cause of God’s Reign, she facilitated and strengthened groups and communities so they may find their place in the vast arena of the struggle for justice, peace and integrity of creation,” Fr. Alforque said.

He added, “Please pray for us and help our people’s struggle from your privileged place in heaven. May you rest in God’s eternal peace and joy. Mabuhay ka, Sr. Cres!”