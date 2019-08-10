IP groups mark International Day of World Indigenous Peoples

MANILA — On International Day of World Indigenous Peoples, various indigenous peoples troop to the offices of Department of National Defense (DND), Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), and National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) to hammer the Duterte regime on the continuous attacks against IP rights defenders, communities, and organizations defending ancestral lands and asserting the right to self-determination.

Indigenous peoples organizations from Southern Tagalog and Mindanao as well as the Indigenous Peoples Movement for Self-Determination and Liberation (IPMSDL) global secretariat joined the national action organized by Katribu and SANDUGO on Aug. 9.

Photo and texts by CARLO MANALANSAN

