Rizal-based urban poor activist arrested

By JANESS ANN J. ELLAO

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – An urban poor advocate based in Rodriguez, Rizal was reportedly arrested yesterday, Nov. 6.

Urban poor group Kadamay said Montalban Homeless Alliance community leader Lilibeth Gelit and two other urban poor activists were arrested and charged with attempted usurpation of real rights in property, in relation to an attempt of homeless families to occupy an abandoned government housing facility last year.

Montalban Homeless Alliance is a grassroots organization fighting for urban poor’s right to shelter and development.

Gelit was reportedly “invited” to go to the village office but was brought to a police precinct instead, where they were presented with a warrant. She remains in detention while her two companions were released.

Their arrest came in light of the apparent crackdown on progressive organizations, which began in simultaneous raids in Negros on Oct. 31.

Earlier this week, another urban poor rights advocate Reina Nacino, who is based in Manila, was arrested, following a raid of a progressive group in Tondo, Manila.

Nacino, who was arrested along with two others, remains incarcerated.

In a statement, Kadamay said, “urban poor advocates are not spared in this widespread crackdown against progressive organizations. We have to be even more vigilant.”