Police has not returned #Fightfor58 mural

By ANNE MARXZE D. UMIL

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – The Philippine National Police has not returned the mural depicting the call for justice for victims of the Ampatuan massacre since Dec. 19, the day of the promulgation of the case.

The mural was instantly taken by the police when the members of the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) and Altermidya – People’s Alternative Media Network had just unloaded it from the vehicle. There was no explanation whatsoever as to why the mural was confiscated.

The mural was supposed to be used as backdrop of the program that was held in front of Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig. It was designed by Concerned Artists of the Philippines (CAP) and was used in the other activities and protests related to the Ampatuan massacre.

In a statement, CAP said, “We condemn this act of harassment and display of impunity by the police. It is an act which curtails freedom of expression and assembly.”

“Like the placards and tarpaulins brought by the families and colleagues of the victims, the mural is meant to publicly express and convey our outrage over the lives lost and a reminder that we must fight for justice to attain it,” the group said.

“The artwork is among the many forms of expression to be displayed during the public vigil; it should be in the streets now and not in the PNP’s custody,” they added.

The police insisted they are holding the mural for “investigation purposes.”