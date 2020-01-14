Gov’t 25k loan offer for Taal affected farmers, fisherfolk hit

Out of the 4.1 trillion recently signed budget, P 16 B was appropriated for National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council or Calamity fund which is 20 percent lower from the P20 B last year.

By JOHN AARON MARK MACARAEG

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — As Taal Volcano continues its ash eruptions and volcanic earthquakes, farmers group Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas called on the Philippine government to provide due assistance to affected farmers and fisherfolk in the vicinity.

“Those in affected areas are in desperate need of urgent assistance, especially as farmers still reel from the effects of rice liberalization, chronic government neglect, and climate change,” said Danilo Ramos of KMP.

The Taal began spewing ashes last Sunday, destroying at least P74.55 million in agriculture and affecting at least 752 hectares of lands, mostly coffee farms, according to the Department of Agriculture.

Agriculture secretary William Dar announced yesterday that farmers and fisherfolk victims may avail of a P25,000-loan with zero interest and payable in three years.

In a released statement, however, Ramos called out the loan as “mere alms or palimos meant to save face.”

Fisherfolk group Pamalakaya, for its part, referred to the loan as “callous.”

Citing government data, they said the province of Batangas has produced more than 16,400 metric tons of bangus, which is four percent of the country’s total production in 2018.

Thus, the group’s demand for Secretary Dar to “at least temporarily disrobe his neoliberal suit to humanely aid the affected fisherfolk and peasant families” and appeal for the reparation for the loss of potential income.

Redirect intel budget for relief efforts

Interior and Local Government secretary Eduardo Año received backlash from netizens over his statement, appealing to the public to donate drinking water, food and other essentials needed by evacuees.

DILG, nagpa call for donations??

Student org ka ghOrL??!?!? https://t.co/jzMOtWKiu2 — Chad Booc ? (@KasamangChad) January 13, 2020

We call on the Ph government to do its job and urgently. Stop this charade asking the people for donations. Lagi na lang ganyan ang disaster response? How about using the billions of “confidential intel funds” of your president to address the basic needs of the people? https://t.co/QZ1xfBgF0a — Jhoanna Lynn Cruz (@JhoannaLynnCruz) January 13, 2020

In 2016, the Duterte administration slashed the Calamity Fund by P23 billion from the Aquino administration with hardly an explanation, and by further P11 billion in 2019. The budget gainers for these years have been controversial, to say the least. I think you know who. https://t.co/pSgcALj3W8 — Thérèse (@Maree_Therese) January 13, 2020

why is the gov’t asking for donations….. isn’t it their job to provide to the public during emergencies? https://t.co/z7uZ33q3C0 — Jeremy Caisip (@jeremycaisip) January 13, 2020

After attacking civil society relentlessly (and wastefully spending billions on ‘intelligence funds’) the government lazily asks businesses, NGOs, and individuals to kindly step in and do the government’s job for them. https://t.co/fokrw76Sfr — Old Man River (@iwriteasiwrite) January 13, 2020

Ramos called Año’s statement as an “admission of the insufficiency of government supplies and funds, and reveals his shameless lack of sense of responsibility.”

He advised instead for the Duterte administration to make use of the P4.5 billion intel funds of the President’s office to help the Taal victims’ need for food and drinking supplies.

Many have also pointed out in social media the cut in calamity fund under the 2020 approved budget.

Out of the 4.1 trillion recently signed budget, P 16 B was appropriated for National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council or Calamity fund which is 20 percent lower from the P20 B last year.

Critics are only hopeful that the allocated budget and donations would reach peoples needing it and not end up in anyone’s own pocket.

“Sagip Kanayunan” is KMP’s initiative to directly provide relief for affected farmers and rural communities. Donations can be dropped off at No. 56 K-9 St. West Kamias, Quezon City.