Palace OKs hazard pay for gov’t employees on duty in time of COVID-19

By ANNE MARXZE D. UMIL

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – President Duterte approved the granting of hazard pay for government employees who are on duty during the month-long enhanced community quarantine.

On Monday, March 23, Duterte issued Administrative Order 26 granting the COVID-19 hazard pay of P500 per day for government personnel who physically report for work during the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine.

This include public employees in national government agencies including state universities and colleges and government-owned or –controlled corporations.

The Confederation for Unity, Recognition and Advancement of Government Employees (COURAGE) welcomed the move, saying that all public sector employees who brave the dangers brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic deserve the compensation.

“All frontline workers in this crisis rightfully deserve hazard pay. We are thankful that the Palace has come to its senses and heeded the call for compensation of the dangers faced by its public sector employees,” said Santiago Dasmariñas, Jr., COURAGE national president.

“We only hope that there will be no discrimination in terms of the amount of hazard pay to be given to a worker, especially to contractuals and job order workers, because everyone has the risk of getting COVID-19,” Santiago said.

Luzon has been placed on total lockdown since March 17 suspending all public transportation and most of the establishments and workplaces closed as the government ordered enhanced community quarantine to stop the spread of the virus.