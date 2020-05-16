By JHIO JAN A. NAVARRO

April’s breath brings colors and geometry

To the endlessly azure sky

Even as it does to the earth.

Pink kites, red kites, yellow kites, violet kites

And kites of calendar pages;

Square kites, diamond kites, round kites,

And kites of butterflies and birds;

By 4 o’clock the heavens mirror

Dear Grandma’s garden of most coveted

Flores de Mayo altar offerrings.

But, alas, April breathed this year; yet

Calendars lost not a page as

Broomsticks remained unbent and nylon-strings

Were left lying in knots and tangles

In the garden, Lirios and Dahlias

Have grown leaves of dust

And ants have made home

Out of Roses and Bougainvillea pots

For last December’s cold breath —

the one that took Grandma away

— still lingers.