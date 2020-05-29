Help Ziggy breathe easy, a call for donation

“I ride my bicycle every day to the hospital to get updates. I feel so sorry for our baby (whenever undergoing treatment),” JR Gonzales, who works as a freelance journalist and YouTube SEO specialist, said.

By REIN TARINAY

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — A family based in Mabalacat City, Pampanga has appealed for help for their one-month-old baby who is suffering from a rare medical condition.

The one-month old baby, Zenjatta Ishraq Zenjatta, or Ziggy to his family has a rare neonatal vocal cord paralysis.

Vocal cord paralysis among babies, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, put them at risk for aspiration and persistent feeding problems. They are closely monitored to determine the need for future medical or surgical intervention.

“We believe that our baby is a fighter. He has already recovered from pneumonia and sepsis. Our eyes are on him every single moment because we want to give him a chance at life,” JR Gonzales, father of Ziggy, whose real name stands for “weapon” in Malay and “light” or sunshine” in Arabic.

Ziggy, too, has been diagnosed with tethered cord syndrome, which medical journals described as a either foot or spinal abnormalities. Surgery and medications may be recommended depending on the severity of the patient’s condition.

He also has neonatal stridor, which makes breathing difficult. As such, Ziggy needs to be on oxygen support 24/7. He is also prone to sudden infant death syndrome.

“I ride my bicycle every day to the hospital to get updates. I feel so sorry for our baby (whenever undergoing treatment),” Gonzales, who works as a freelance journalist and YouTube SEO specialist, said.

In an online interview with Bulatlat, Gonzales said doctors are looking at both aggressive and conservative treatments for the one-month-old baby. He said they are hoping for the latter as Ziggy’s body is still developing.

Despite hardships, their family remains strong.

“Seeing our baby’s determination to get through this, we owe it to him to remain strong no matter what comes our way,” Ziggy’s parents said in a Facebook post.

Call for support

The family calls for support and donation as Ziggy undergoes treatment and possible surgery.

Any amount, Gonzales said, will be of big help for Ziggy, especially for his upcoming surgery. He understands, however, that many are currently experiencing financial constraints now due to the impact of the lockdown on livelihoods.

The pandemic, too, has apparently increased the prices of nearly everything they need for Ziggy – including hospitals and laboratory fees and the lack of public transportation in the area.

Editor’s Note:

Please help make Ziggy breathe easier. Please consider donating to:

GCash:

JR L. GONZALES

0995-9148362

JR L. GONZALES

BPI (Bank of the Philippine Islands)

9709-1000-65 (Swift Code: BOPIPHMM)

JR L. GONZALES

Landbank (LandBank of the Philippines)

1976 1409 89

(Swift Code: TLBPPHMM)

For money transfers like Palawan Express, ML Kwarta Padala, Cebuana Lhuillier:

JR L. GONZALES

Brgy. Dau, Mabalacat City, Pampanga 2010

0995-9148362

For donations from overseas:

GOGETFUNDING

https://gogetfunding.com/help-…/

PAYPAL

https://www.PayPal.com/SirJR

e-mail address: jrgon_zales@yahoo.com

Please like and visit the page:

www.fb.com/BreatheEasyZiggy/