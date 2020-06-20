Mother of Mary Jane Veloso appeals for help for her ill daughters

“I hope Mary Jane will return soon and my eldest daughter [in Dammam] recover swiftly so that we all can be reunited here. I hope the president is watching, and come to the aid of my daughters,” she added

By ANNE MARXZE D. UMIL

MANILA – Celia Veloso is emotional during a press conference held Friday as her two daughters, both overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), have fallen ill.

Her eldest, Lea Velasco-Ordonez is battling against coronavoris disease 2019 (COVID-19). She is now in Damman, Saudi Arabia working as a domestic helper.

In a video posted in social media, Ordonez said that she is positive for COVID-19 and six others in their house. She asked for help to bring them in the hospital.

Despite being sick, Ordonez said she is still working in the house taking care of an elderly.

“I just take Panandol every six hours. How can I recover?” she said. Panandol is a medicine used for the treatment of mild to moderate pain.

Veloso said Mary Jane, who is on death row in Indonesia, is also not doing well. Her blood pressure is low and she is suffering from ulcer.

“I feel so much misery over their afflictions and if it were not for Migrante, and other generous supporters like church people, I wouldn’t know what to do,” Veloso said in a press conference on June 19.

“I hope Mary Jane will return soon and my eldest daughter [in Dammam] recover swiftly so that we all can be reunited here. I hope the president is watching, and come to the aid of my daughters,” she added.

Data from the Department of Foreign Affairs show that 3,926 OFWs in the Middle East tested positive for the virus as of June 19.

Mary Jane is a victim of human trafficking. She was arrested in Indonesia and was sentenced to death for carrying two kilos of heroin. President Joko Widodo suspended her execution on April 29, 2016 due to international pressure.