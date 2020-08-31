IN PHOTOS: Groups honor ‘frontliners’ on National Heroes Day

BY CARLO MANALANSAN

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — Multisectoral groups hEld a protest action today at the Bantayog ng Mga Bayani as part of a nationwide action honoring the “national and new” heroes in this year’s National Heroes Day, August 31.

They honored those who sacrificed their lives for the country’s democracy. They paid tribute to medical health workers, media professionals, human rights defenders, farmers, teachers, and workers for their valuable contribution battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aside from the tribute, they also demanded justice for slain human rights defenders and activists under President Rodrigo Duterte.