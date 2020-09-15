Online confab on historical revisionism slated 3rd week of September

MANILA — A five-day online conference on negative historical revisionism in the Philippines titled “BALIK KA/SAYSAY/AN” will be held from September 21 to 25, 2020.

Organized by the Asian Center of Journalism at the Ateneo de Manila University and the Consortium on Democracy and Disinformation, the conference coincides with the 48th year since the declaration of martial law in the country.

The conference aims to deepen the discourse about the martial law years and correct the twisted narratives being perpetrated by groups who want Filipinos to forget those dark years in the nation’s history.

It features 10 sessions happening across the week, with each day having two sessions scheduled in the morning and after school or work hours.

A keynote speech from Filipino novelist Lualhati Bautista will be shown on September 23, the actual day in 1972 that Ferdinand Marcos announced the imposition of martial law in the country.

Participants will also have an opportunity to take part in the 20-minute individual presentations and two-hour expert panel discussions on the following topics: “Understanding Historical Revisionism”, “The Marcos Regime and Martial Law”, “Regional Narratives of Historical Revisionism”, “Disinformation in the Digital Age”, and “How To Combat Historical Revisionism Today”.

“BALIK KA/SAYSAY/AN” has as partners Tanggol Kasaysayan and the online media group Bulatlat. ACFJ is an academic unit under AdMU’s Communication Department, while the Consortium is a network of journalists, scholars, and civil society leaders nationwide.

This activity is open to the public. Interested participants may check out this link for more details on the program and to sign-up for the sessions: Conference Program Brief.

For other queries and information about the conference, kindly visit https://www.facebook.com/ateneo.acfj or contact our project manager Raizza Bello via acfj.soss@ateneo.edu or 09178923293.