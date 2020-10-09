3-month-old daughter of political prisoner in critical condition, group calls for release of mother

By EMILY VITAL

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — The three-month-old daughter of political prisoner has been brought to the intensive care unit of the Philippine General Hospital due to pneumonia, according to Kapatid, an organization of families of political prisoner.

Kapatid urgently calls for the immediate release of 23-year-old political prisoner Reina Mae Nasino from prison as her child now struggles for survival.

River was first brought to the Manila Medical Center on the morning of September 24 after showing COVID-19 symptoms. That week, Reina Mae’s mother, Marites Asis, brought River to the hospital several times because of diarrhea and fever. It was later confirmed that the baby has pneumonia.

As per latest information from the family of Reina Mae, River is not responding to antibiotics. The doctors said that Reina Mae should visit her baby now while she is still alive, Kapatid said in a statement.

“There is nothing more heartbreaking for a mother than being separated with her child whose life is now at greatest risk,” Fides Lim, Kapatid spokesperson, said in a statement.

River, Reina Mae’s 3-month old daughter was born under prison conditions. The child has been separated from her mother a few days after she was born. The local court junked Nasino’s petition to allow her to breastfeed and take care of her child.