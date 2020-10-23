Netizens blast Parlade’s red-tagging against Soberano, Locsin, Gray

By ANNE MARXZE D. UMIL
Bulatlat.com

MANILA – Netizens threw their support to actresses Liza Soberano, Angel Locsin and 2018 Ms. Universe Catriona Gray against a military official’s red-tagging.

Lieutenant General Antonio Parlade Jr. warned Soberano that she might suffer the fate of Josephine Anne Lapira, a 22-year-old student from UP Manila who was killed in 2017 in an alleged encounter between government troops and New People’s Army (NPA) fighters. Parlade’s veil threat came after Soberano served as a speaker in Gabriela Youth’s recent webinar.

Parlade recently denied linking Soberano to the NPA, saying he was only warning Soberano.

Netizens, however, are not convinced. Many of them applauded Soberano as well as Locsin and Gray who have also been targeted by red tagging by paid trolls.

Celebrities and activists also backed Soberano.

Media corporation ABS-CBN also defended Soberano and Locsin.

“ABS-CBN and Star Magic stand by Liza Soberano as she speaks out against violations of women’s rights.  This is her own voice and not of any person or group,” ABS-CBN said in a statement.

“It is our hope that people may be allowed to freely participate in meaningful and rational discussion of issues without having been red-tagged,” the media giant added.

ABS-CBN also expressed their concern on what they call as “wrongful identification” of Locsin as a member of the NPA. “Doing humanitarian activities and speaking one’s mind do not make one a member of a communist group.”

“We support Angel as she continues to devote her time, talent and resources to various philanthropic activities,” ABS-CBN said in a statement.

Meanwhile, these women remain unfazed and vowed to exercise their rights to continue their advocacy. (https://www.bulatlat.com)

