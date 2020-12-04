Senators call for release of Amanda Echanis and her newborn son

The senators demanded “speedy and truthful investigation and handling” of Echanis’s case. They also lamented the lack of conclusion regarding her father’s brutal death, Randall Echanis. Former National Democratic Front (NDF) peace consultant and known peasant organizer like his daughter Amanda.

BY AARON MACARAEG

Bulatlat.com

(UPDATED, Dec. 4, 2020 9:20 p.m.) MANILA — Minority senators Franklin Drilon, Risa Hontiveros, Leila De Lima and Francis Pangilinan called for the release of Amanda Echanis and her one-month old son based on humanitarian reason.

In a statement, the senators cited the vulnerabilities of both the mother and son in jail “as per First 1,000 Days Law or Republic Act 11148.”

Republic Act 11148 or First 1,000 Days law seeks to provide children with necessary nutrition and health program from their conception as an infant up to their second birthday.

Echanis is currently detained at Criminal Investigation and Detection Group – Cagayan.

The senators demanded “speedy and truthful investigation and handling” of Echanis’s case. They also lamented the lack of conclusion regarding her father’s brutal death, Randall Echanis. Former National Democratic Front (NDF) peace consultand and known peasant organizer like his daughter Amanda.

“Due process, justice, and compassion must be accorded to all, no matter their beliefs,” the senators said in a statement.

No more Baby Rivers

Moreover, the minority senators empathized with Amanda and Baby Randall, remembering the tragic story of Baby River who died after she were separated with her politically detained mother Reina Mae Nasino.

Nasino is currently detained in Manila City Jail after being charged by Manila police with illegal possession of firearms and explosives.

“We hope our authorities have learned a thing or two about compassion and humanity from that incident, so as not to have a repeat of an avoidable tragedy,” the senators said.

International health organizations like World Health Organization (WHO) recommends breastfeeding for babies up to six months to provide them special immunity and nutrients.

Recent numbers from WHO in 2019 showed that nearly half of all deaths in children under five were linked to malnutrition. It puts them at risks of dying from common infections, increases the frequency and severity of such infections, and delays recovery.

Friends of Amanda have also showed support for her and called for her immediate release.

Her batchmates from Community of Learners Grade School Batch 2002 in a statement described Amanda as “thoughtful, honest, talented, and has always stood up for what she believes in.”

“We cannot stand idly by as Amanda falls victim to the persistent unjust suppression and abuse of this government towards voices of legitimate dissent,” they said.