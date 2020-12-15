ICC finds ‘reasonable basis’ to probe drug-related killings in PH

By ANNE MARXZE D. UMIL

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — The International Criminal Court released its report on preliminary examination on the Philippines. The Office of Prosecutor is “satisfied that information available provides a reasonable basis to believe that crimes against humanity of murder, torture and the infliction of serious physical injury and mental harm as other inhumane Acts were committed” in connection to the government’s so-called war on drugs between July 1, 2016 and March 16, 2019.

The Office expects to reach a decision on whether to seek authorization to open an investigation In the Philippines in the first half of 2021.

NUPL President Edre Olalia welcomed it as “a very “considerable development that has far reaching repercussions.”

Olalia said the government and the law enforcers must take the ICC report seriously and “get the message loud and clear.”

“We look very much forward and with keen interest that the OTP ‘anticipates reaching a decision on whether to seek authorization to open an investigation.’” “Finally, rays of hope have peeked out of the pitchdark clouds of impunity. We hope real and effective redress can be achieved in time,“ Olalia said.