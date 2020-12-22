#EndPoliceBrutality | Netizens outraged over Tarlac murder

“Why do we always associate Duterte when events like killings happen? Because he enables & rewards them. He encouraged a culture where the only answer is to murder and make people suffer. At marami paring hindi nabibigyan ng hustisya dahil hindi ito naisasapubliko.”

By REIN TARINAY
Bulatlat.com

MANILA — Netizens turned to social media to express their indignation over the Tarlac cop who gunned down two civilians on Sunday, December 20 in Barangay Cabayaosan, Paniqui, Tarlac.

The killing of mother and son Sonya, 52, and Frank Gregorio, 25, in broad daylight by Police Senior Master Sergeant Jonel Nuezca sparked noise, with netizens urging the people to call for an end to police brutality in the Philippines.

Even celebrities and personalities such as Angel Locsin, Maine Mendoza, Bianca Gonzalez, and Mimiyuuuh shared their insights on their respective social media accounts.

 

 

#StopTheKillingsPH, #PulisAngTerorista, and #OustDuterteNow trended on Twitter.

Nuezca is facing two counts of murder.(https://www.bulatlat.com)

