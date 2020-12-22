EndPoliceBrutality | Netizens outraged over Tarlac murder

“Why do we always associate Duterte when events like killings happen? Because he enables & rewards them. He encouraged a culture where the only answer is to murder and make people suffer. At marami paring hindi nabibigyan ng hustisya dahil hindi ito naisasapubliko.”

By REIN TARINAY

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — Netizens turned to social media to express their indignation over the Tarlac cop who gunned down two civilians on Sunday, December 20 in Barangay Cabayaosan, Paniqui, Tarlac.

The killing of mother and son Sonya, 52, and Frank Gregorio, 25, in broad daylight by Police Senior Master Sergeant Jonel Nuezca sparked noise, with netizens urging the people to call for an end to police brutality in the Philippines.

Even celebrities and personalities such as Angel Locsin, Maine Mendoza, Bianca Gonzalez, and Mimiyuuuh shared their insights on their respective social media accounts.

BAKIT KAILANGANG UMABOT DOON? Hindi ko kaya, grabe, Hindi ko alam kung ano ang mararamdaman ko pero pwede bang barilin ka nalang din sa harap ng anak mo? Sorry Lord pero sobra kasi yun eh. Sobra yung ginawa niya. Hustisya para sa mag-inang Gregorio. #STOPTHEKILLINGS — Maine Mendoza (@mainedcm) December 20, 2020

Good cops should condemn bad cops. Remember the motto, #ToProtectAndToServe — Angel Locsin (@143redangel) December 21, 2020

Why do we always associate Duterte when events like killings happen? Because he enables & rewards them. He encouraged a culture where the only answer is to murder and make people suffer. At marami paring hindi nabibigyan ng hustisya dahil hindi ito naisasapubliko #StopTheKillings — Kerwin King (@imkerwinking) December 20, 2020 Pag yang pulis na yan hindi nakulong ewan ko nalang talaga kung anong klaseng hustisya ang meron sa bansang to. #StopTheKillingsPH — ????? ??? (@_angeldei) December 21, 2020 Sa mga Pilipino na sumuporta sa #BLM movement, sana ganon rin po ang suporta natin para kayna Aling Sonya Gregorio pati sa anak niyang si Anthony Gregorio! Bigyan ang mag-inang ito ng hustisya!!!!! #EndPoliceBrutality#JusticeforSonyaGregorio#StopTheKillingsPH — mimiyuuuh ? (@mimiyuuuh) December 21, 2020

“How many weren’t filmed?” We are not staying silent. This is not the first time that this happened. The police murdered innocent people, AGAIN. #stopthekillingsph #endpolicebrutalityph pic.twitter.com/BSijSDTOyM — For our Farmers PH, Inc. (@forourfarmers) December 21, 2020

Tonight, we gather at the Boy Scout Circle to assert the people’s call to #StopTheKillingsPH and #EndPoliceBrutality! Demand justice for Sonya and Frank Gregorio and all victims of extrajudicial killings and State violence in the Philippines! pic.twitter.com/haMl1ztaCq — Karapatan (@karapatan) December 21, 2020

Look at this smug fuck! Imagine all the other powertripping cops not caught on cam!!! #StopTheKillingsPH https://t.co/CbNUIAnnJx — Saab (@saabmagalona) December 21, 2020

“What happened to “to serve and to protect” when u guys are a threat at this point?” Sonya and Frank Gregorio got murdered because of a firework.

Bawal magpaputok, pero pwedeng mamaril?#JusticeForGregorioFamily #StopPoliceBrutalityPH #StopTheKillingsPH pic.twitter.com/00UbHyaB9E Human rights lawyer Atty. Chel Diokno said that cops should be partners in working for justice. Bilang tatay sobrang sakit makita ng walang-pusong pagpatay kanila Sonia at Frank Gregorio. Bilang abogado, nakakagalit. Partner dapat namin ang pulis in working for justice. Instead, ganito ang ilan sa kanila ngayon: abusado at marahas dahil sa impunity na pangako ng pamahalaan. — Chel Diokno (@ChelDiokno) December 21, 2020 — #StopTheKillingsPH (@his_guuuuurl) December 21, 2020

Article III Section 1 of the 1987 constitution.#JusticeForGregorioFamily pic.twitter.com/u8bv9JcqkU — Lee Mark (@MarkLee98) December 21, 2020

All I want for Christmas is justice. #StopTheKillings — Sassa Gurl ???? (@Itssassagurl) December 20, 2020

What cops are capable of doing in broad daylight, surrounded by civilians, in front of their own children — all these things make you wonder how much worse they can do in the dark, with no witnesses, no cameras, no law. #PulisAngTerorista — Alfonso Manalastas (@not_alfonso) December 20, 2020

#StopTheKillingsPH, #PulisAngTerorista, and #OustDuterteNow trended on Twitter.

Nuezca is facing two counts of murder.