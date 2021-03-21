Bulatlat editor is new NUJP sec gen

MANILA – Bulatlat’s managing editor Ronalyn Olea is the new secretary general of the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP). She takes over Dabet Castañeda-Panelo of the NUJP ABS-CBN chapter, also a former Bulatlat journalist.

Olea and 14 others were elected into the national directorate today, March 21, at the closing of the NUJP congress which started yesterday March 20, in Quezon City. The congress carried the theme “Braving the storm, emerging stronger.”

Also part of the newly-elected national directorate is Lady Ann Salem, who was recently released from her three-month detention. Salem is among those arrested in a series of police raids on Dec. 10, 2020.

The new NUJP officers are:

Chairperson – Jonathan de Santos, Philstar.com

Vice chairperson – Kath M. Cortez, Davao Today

Secretary General – Ronalyn Olea, Bulatlat

Deputy secretary general – Anjo Bagaoisan, ABS-CBN

Treasurer – Jhoanna Ballaran, Jiji Press

Auditor – Marchel Espina, Rappler/ Digicast Negros

The new board of directors are:

Judith Suarez – Sure FM Tandag

Reynard Magtoto – Baretang Bikolnon

Glenn Lopez Uy – NUJP Bukidnon

Ricky Bautista – Samar Weekly

Voltaire Tupaz – FYT

Lian Nami Buan, Rappler

Jairo Bolledo – Rappler

Macel Ingles, ABS-CBN Europe

Lady Ann Salem, Manila Today

Founded in 1986, NUJP stands for freedom of the press, the people’s right to free speech and access to information, and works for the protection of media workers. NUJP has led the campaign for justice for victims of the Ampatuan massacre, and had denounced the continued killing of journalists. The group had also taken up the cause of contractual media workers, and the renewal of the franchise of ABS-CBN.

The union has been continuously red-tagged by the military under different administrations.