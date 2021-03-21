Bulatlat editor is new NUJP sec gen

MANILA – Bulatlat’s managing editor Ronalyn Olea is the new secretary general of the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP). She takes over Dabet Castañeda-Panelo of the NUJP ABS-CBN chapter, also a former Bulatlat journalist.
Olea and 14 others were elected into the national directorate today, March 21, at the closing of the NUJP congress which started yesterday March 20, in Quezon City. The congress carried the theme “Braving the storm, emerging stronger.”
Also part of the newly-elected national directorate is Lady Ann Salem, who was recently released from her three-month detention. Salem is among those arrested in a series of police raids on Dec. 10, 2020.
The new NUJP officers are:
Chairperson – Jonathan de Santos, Philstar.com
Vice chairperson – Kath M. Cortez, Davao Today
Secretary General – Ronalyn Olea, Bulatlat
Deputy secretary general – Anjo Bagaoisan, ABS-CBN
Treasurer – Jhoanna Ballaran, Jiji Press
Auditor – Marchel Espina, Rappler/ Digicast Negros
The new board of directors are:
Judith Suarez – Sure FM Tandag
Reynard Magtoto – Baretang Bikolnon
Glenn Lopez Uy – NUJP Bukidnon
Ricky Bautista – Samar Weekly
Voltaire Tupaz – FYT
Lian Nami Buan, Rappler
Jairo Bolledo – Rappler
Macel Ingles, ABS-CBN Europe
Lady Ann Salem, Manila Today
Founded in 1986, NUJP stands for freedom of the press, the people’s right to free speech and access to information, and works for the protection of media workers. NUJP has led the campaign for justice for victims of the Ampatuan massacre, and had denounced the continued killing of journalists. The group had also taken up the cause of contractual media workers, and the renewal of the franchise of ABS-CBN.
The union has been continuously red-tagged by the military under different administrations.