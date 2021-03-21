Lumad human rights worker abducted in Cagayan de Oro



By DEE AYROSO

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – A Lumad Karapatan worker was abducted by suspected police agents early morning today in Cagayan de Oro City in Misamis Oriental province.

Various groups are appealing for help to find Renalyn Tejero, 25, a Karapatan Caraga paralegal and a Manobo who was taken by armed men at 5 AM Sunday, March 21, in barangay Lapasan, Cagayan de Oro City.

“We are currently unaware as to where she was brought. Please help us find her,” said Karapatan National secretary general Tinay Palabay in a Facebook post.

Palabay said Tejero had been threatened and red-tagged.

In November 2020, Tejero and another Karapatan Caraga officer, Dr. Naty de Castro were among the 32 high-profile progressive leaders whose photos and names appeared on tarpaulins posted in Lianga, Surigao del Sur and Butuan City, Agusan del Norte. The tarpaulins were signed by “Movement Against Terrorism.”

Katribu Youth said Tejero is an alumna of the Alternative Learning Center for Agricultural and Livelihood Development (Alcadev) based in Lianga, Surigao del Sur. The school had been harassed and branded as “NPA school” by police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

This is a developing story.

