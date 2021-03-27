Youth party intent to join polls despite gov’t threats

By ANNE MARXZE D. UMIL

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – Kabataan Partylist filed their manifestation of intent to join the 2022 national elections despite threats of disqualification.

In a statement, Kabataan Partylist Rep. Sarah Elago said this threat will not prevent the youth from standing up and participating in the next year’s polls.

“To fight for health, aid, education, jobs and justice now is a matter of survival amid the pandemic, and the climate and human rights emergencies. To strengthen our unity and act now against all forms of abuse, discrimination and tyranny is our assertion for a better future,” said Elago.

The group filed their manifestation electronically and via courier before the Commission on Elections on Friday, March 26.

The National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) is working on the disqualification of the partylist groups under the Makabayan Coalition. They alleged that these partylists are a front organization of the communist groups which the Makabayan Coalition has denied repeatedly by pointing out that there is no evidence that directly links them to the communists.

Earlier this month, Gabriela Women’s Party (GWP) also filed its manifestation of intent to join the 2022 elections.

The group said they are unfazed by NTF-ELCAC’s move to cancel their registration in Comelec.

In 2019 the NTF-ELCAC filed a petition seeking to void GWP’s registration. The Comelec has not ruled on the petition.

“We are actively campaigning against the NTF-ELCAC’s disqualification case, particularly its claim that we are ‘advocating violence, as we are well aware that it would set the pretext for wholesale proscription of members of Gabriela Women’s Party nationwide under the Anti-Terror Law,” said GWP Rep. Arlene Brosas in a statement

“But we will never back down. We will never be fazed by the Duterte regime’s evil ploy to shun women representation out of the Lower House and disenfranchise millions of marginalized Filipino women,” she added.

Meanwhile, Elago encourages the youth especially those who are turning 18, and those who have not registered yet to register immediately and not wait until the deadline on September 30.

“Don’t just get involved, get organized. Actively participate in the campaign for registration and education for voter’s empowerment. Don’t hold back, speak truth to power!” Elago said.