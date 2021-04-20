DuterteResign call continues to grow online

By ANNE MARXZE D. UMIL

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – Support for the #DuterteResign online petition is exponentially increasing five days after it was launched.

As of 2:29 p.m., today, April 20, nearly 63,000 people have already signed the petition.

Among the personalities who signed the petition include artist Angeli Bayani; mother and daughter Pia and Saab Magalona; actor Jaime Fabregas; artist and faculty of UP College of Fine Arts, Toym Leon Imao; director Joel Lamangan; former Deputy Speaker Erin Tañada; martial law survivor and torture victim, Fr. Ben Alforque; Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Manila, Bishop Broderick Pabillo, D.D.; opposition senator, Sen. Leila De Lima; viral internet influencer, Aling Marie Dinglasan; University of the Philippines Board of Regents Dr. Ramon Guillermo; former UP Chancellor and UP Professor Emeritus Michael Tan, PhD. and the president’s niece, Nuelle Duterte.

The petition started with only 500 signatures of people from different sectors of the society.

The petition stemmed from what they claim as inefficiency of President Duterte’s leadership amid the pandemic and his inability to address the encroachment of China in the West Philippine Sea.

Read: Groups call for Duterte’s resignation over ‘inefficient leadership’

The hashtags #DuterteResign and #OustDuterte also continue to trend on social media after the government’s criticism against community pantries and the red-tagging and harassment of organizers and volunteers.