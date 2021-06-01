Concha Araneta Bocala of Panay, a poem

By SALVI ARMADA

“No uprising fails. Each one is a step in the right direction. In a long march to final victory, every step counts, every individual matters, every organization forms part of the whole.” – Salud Algabre

I. STEP IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION

reflecting on the self’s subject position

learning tools of class analysis

putting on lens of historical materialism

weaning away from bourgeois ego

remoulding, remoulding, remoulding

on going ceaseless reflexive rectification

finding comfort in rhymes of collective life

ministering caresses on comrade’s hurts

watching sunrise, enjoying sunsets

catching fireflies, gathering stardusts

washing own’s wings on cool moonrains

leading the cell to win the Revolution.

II. CONCHA

they sleuth everywhere but you’re no where

in four directions of the wind

when season of rains come and

when sinigwelas fruits burst forth

they cannot find you in festivals

of mangoes, of seafoods, of muses

lost in the haystack like a needle

sparkingly true yet deadly pointed

they loudly demanded identification

so one-after-another of revolting

slaves rises up: “I am Spartacus!”

for we are the masses of names

“Je suis Charlie” is a deathless name

but in mysterious Holm of Tumandok

names gifted to audacious children

honor her revolution: “I am Concha!”

III. TRUE BEAUTY

it is invisible and unfamiliar,

yet unlimned by the naked eyes

of the impetuous who can’t wait

unconquered by haughty lions

nor subdued by vicious eagles

no maiden’s milk avails bravery to

who struggles with bourgeois self

but at the peak of Panay ranges

after crossing zigzagging rivers

to reach the hideous cliff there

quietly blooms sweetest beautiful

Revolution.