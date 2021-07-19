Terror council designates NDFP as terror group

By JONAS ALPASAN

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — The Anti Terrorism Council has designated the National Democratic Front of the Philippines as a terrorist organization, a resolution dated June 23 read.

The resolution states that the NDFP is an “integral and inseparable part” of the Communist Party of the Philippines and the New People’s Army, which the council earlier designated as a terror group.

Designating individuals and organizations as a terrorist group is among the “unbrindled powers” vested to the ATC, per petitioners asking the Supreme Court to declare the Anti Terrorism Act of 2020 as unconstitutional.

Earlier, families of peace consultants have decried how their bank assets, which contained their meager savings and compensation as a victim of human rights abuses of martial law, have been frozen. This after 19 individuals, which included peace consultants of the NDFP, were designated as terrorists.

The high court has yet to issue its decision on the law, months since its oral arguments concluded

The Philippine government has been engaging in peace talks with the NDFP since the Corazon Aquino administration. Several agreements were signed by both parties, including the Comprehensive Agreement on Respect for Human Rights and International Law.

The Duterte administration unilaterally terminated the peace talks with the NDFP at a time when socioeconomic reforms were being discussed. (RVO)