Steve Abua, a 34-year-old peasant organizer and alumnus of the University of the Philippines, has gone missing in Pampanga. He was a student activist at the time when soldiers abducted and disappeared Karen Empeño and Sherlyn Cadapan, whom the UP community strongly campaigned to be surfaced. Even as the mastermind, former general Jovito Palparan Jr. has been convicted and sentenced to jail for their kidnapping, the victims remain missing, and enforced disappearances continue.

By DEE AYROSO