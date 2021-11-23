‘A violation of right to work and freedom of choice’ | Labor rights group opposes mandatory vax

The resolution states that unvaccinated workers will not be terminated just because of their lack of immunization but they will be required to undertake regular RT-PCR testing at their own expense. It states further that all public transportation personnel will be obliged to get vaccinated.

By JASMIN C. ESPINAS

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – Labor rights group Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) called for the repeal of IATF Resolution 148-B, which authorizes mandatory vaccination for on-site workers in all establishments, asserting that it is forced and a violation of workers’ right to work and freedom of choice, as well as discrimination against the unvaccinated.

“We reject this coercive and oppressive resolution,” KMU said in a statement in Filipino.

In addition, public and private businesses have the right to refuse access and services to unvaccinated. Local government units (LGUs) are also required to request proof of vaccinations that insinuates not prioritizing unvaccinated individuals for specific activities.

Read the full resolution.

KMU appeals to the Inter Agency Task Force and Department of Labor and Employment to abolish the resolution and uphold the people and workers’ rights. They also call for the people’s attention to unite and organize in defending labor and human rights.

KMU has also initiated an online petition to junk the resolution which can be accessed here. (JJE, RVO)

Featured image by Mehmet Turgut Kirkgoz on Unsplash.