By REBECCA LAWSON
A tribute for Rita Baua
Persistence of heart
rendered her steps reliable,
her deep voice resonating
with the people’s cries
for justice and freedom.
A cornerstone
in the parliament of the streets,
she remains a bulwark of bravery,
a refuge for the oppressed.
Taritz shines as an activist’s beacon:
her discipline admired,
her quirks endearing,
her admonitions legendary.
Whether visiting political prisoners
or joining the masses
in their campaigns and struggles,
Taritz is the real deal–
100% genuine grit and gumption,
authentic street fighter
and activist extraordinaire.