By REBECCA LAWSON

A tribute for Rita Baua

Persistence of heart

rendered her steps reliable,

her deep voice resonating

with the people’s cries

for justice and freedom.

A cornerstone

in the parliament of the streets,

she remains a bulwark of bravery,

a refuge for the oppressed.

Taritz shines as an activist’s beacon:

her discipline admired,

her quirks endearing,

her admonitions legendary.

Whether visiting political prisoners

or joining the masses

in their campaigns and struggles,

Taritz is the real deal–

100% genuine grit and gumption,

authentic street fighter

and activist extraordinaire.