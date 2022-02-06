Taritz

Photo by Carlo Manalansan/Bulatlat

By REBECCA LAWSON

A tribute for Rita Baua

Persistence of heart
rendered her steps reliable,
her deep voice resonating
with the people’s cries
for justice and freedom.

A cornerstone
in the parliament of the streets,
she remains a bulwark of bravery,
a refuge for the oppressed.

Taritz shines as an activist’s beacon:
her discipline admired,
her quirks endearing,
her admonitions legendary.
Whether visiting political prisoners
or joining the masses
in their campaigns and struggles,
Taritz is the real deal–
100% genuine grit and gumption,
authentic street fighter
and activist extraordinaire.

(https://www.bulatlat.com)

