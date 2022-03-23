Progressives sue Lorraine Badoy over red-tagging spree

By ANNE MARXZE D. UMIL

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – Three sets of complaints were filed against National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) National Spokesperson Lorraine Badoy before the Office of the Ombudsman today, March 23.

This after Badoy red-tagged Vice President and presidential candidate Leni Robredo and her supporters on social media.

“She alleges that Vice President Robredo is a supporter of the CPP-NPA, without offering any evidence except for expressions of support from groups belonging to the left side of the political spectrum and her willingness to resume peace talks with rebel groups,” Movement Against Disinformation said in a statement.

The first set of complaints were filed by former Kabataan Party-list Representative Raymond Palatino, Daily Tribune editor Pocholo Mercado Concepcion and Delfin Castro Jr., brother of Dr. Natividad Castro.

The second was filed by Alliance of Concerned Teachers-National Capital Region and Region 10 Unions and the third was by the National Union of Students in the Philippines (NUSP).

The complaints against Badoy include violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, RA 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees and the Omnibus Election Code.

In his statement to the media, Palatino said that Badoy’s posts on social media targets the ordinary people and activists.

“The problem with these kinds of statements is that they are using their position to spread intrigues which endangers the lives of the people,” Palatino said.

“Badoy has used and continues to use the machinery of the state media to influence and deceive voters like us. This is openly red-tagging and slander against VP Robredo, the Makabayan Bloc, and any candidate and people who support VP’s candidacy, using the people’s money and resources — something that is against not only the law but the Constitution,” said Vladimer Quetua, president of the ACT-NCR Union.

For Ophelia Tabacon, former president of ACT-Region 10 Union, said that Badoy must be taught an important lesson: “Spreading lies online is as bad as spreading lies offline. A gossipmonger and fake news spreader must not be allowed to serve as spokesperson of any agency, or even be allowed any post in government service.”

“These lessons are more urgent in the case of red-tagging because such lies and fake news endanger the lives of the targets, be they politicians or ordinary citizens,” Tabacon said.

Tabacon was forced to resign in 2020 due to incessant red-tagging against her. She and 16 other human rights defenders in Cagayan De Oro City were slapped with trumped-up charges that were eventually dismissed in December last year.

Meanwhile, Palatino said that Badoy must be suspended from her post until President Duterte’s term ends.

Prior to this complaint, several cause oriented groups, lawyers, and media groups have filed complaints before the Office of the Ombudsman against Badoy and her former colleague, retired Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade, Jr.

Groups are strongly protesting the red-tagging made by officials of the government as it has resulted in the killing or, if not, arbitrary arrests and detention of activists in the current and past administrations. (RTS, RVO)

