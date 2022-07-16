US Lower House amends bill prohibiting assistance to the Philippine police

Pennsylvania Rep. Susan Wild introduced the amendments to the NDAA, saying that “taxpayers dollars shouldn’t be used to supply weapons, training, or any other assistance to the state security forces that violently target political opponents.”

By ANNE MARXZE D. UMIL

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – The US House of Representatives passed July 14 amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which prohibits assistance to the Philippine National Police until certain human rights requirements are met.

Pennsylvania Rep. Susan Wild introduced the amendments to the NDAA, saying that “taxpayers dollars shouldn’t be used to supply weapons, training, or any other assistance to the state security forces that violently target political opponents.”

Taxpayer dollars shouldn’t be used to supply weapons, training, or any other assistance to state security forces that violently target political opponents. My amendment sends a signal that respect for human rights is a cornerstone of U.S. foreign policy, rather than a slogan. pic.twitter.com/VvRpw116BP — Rep. Susan Wild (@RepSusanWild) July 14, 2022

The amendment states that no funds authorized to be appropriated to the Department of State until the Secretary of State certifies to the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the of the House of Representatives and Committee on Foreign Relations of the Senate certify that the Philippine government has:

1. Investigated and successfully prosecuted members of the PNP who violated human rights and ensure that the police will cooperate with judicial authorities;

2. Established that the PNP effectively protects the rights of trade unionists, journalists, human rights defenders, critics of the government, faith and religious leaders and other civil society activists;

3. Taken effective steps to guarantee a judicial system that is capable of investigating, prosecuting, and bringing to justice members of the police and military who have committed human rights abuses;

4. Fully complied with the domestic and United States audits and investigations regarding the improper use of prior security assistance.

Wild said that “putting some basic human rights guardrails in place in the United States-Philippines relationship” is long overdue after the thousands that have been killed in President Duterte’s war on drugs, assassinations, arbitrary arrests, torture, and red-tagging of labor organizers. She also cited the International Trade Union Confederation’s data that placed the Philippines in the world’s 10 most repressive countries for the labor movement and workers.

The Coalition for the Philippine Human Rights Act welcomed the passage of the amendments and expressed their support for Wild’s amendments to the NDAA.

The group said that this is a historic and important step in human rights policy towards the Philippines.

“At the same time, we also see the need for the passage of legislation that further restricts aid to the Philippine military, and call on legislators to take bolder steps to support the Philippine Human Rights Act,” they added.

The Philippine Human Rights Act was reintroduced by Wild last year. The said measure is seeking to suspend US government funding for the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and PNP until the Philippine government has made reforms in the state forces.

In a statement, Chrissi Fabro, external vice president of Kabataan Alliance, an alliance of Filipino youth and student organizations in the US, said that the recent development is “a huge step in recognizing and upholding human rights in the Philippines.”

“It brings to justice PNP, who are responsible for taking the lives of fellow Filipino youth and children, like Kian Delos Santos, by ensuring an investigation and prosecution for their crimes,” Fabro added.

Drew Miller, national coordinator of International Coalition on Human Rights in the Philippines-US also said,

“Friendship between the people of the United States and the Philippines is demonstrated by genuine acts of solidarity, like those being exemplified by Rep. Wild in her taking bold steps towards a more sensible U.S. – Philippines relationship.”

Meanwhile, Karapatan Secretary General Cristina Palabay expressed gratitude to the ICHRP and the Wild for their “efforts in pursuing accountability and upholding human rights in the Philippines.” (JJE, RVO)