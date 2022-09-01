Central Luzon activist granted bail a year after arrest

“…it fell short of proof that the seizure was valid as regard the hand grenade rather it was a fruit of a poisonous tree, therefore inadmissible”

By DANIEL ASIDO

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – An activist from Central Luzon was allowed to post bail after more than a year since his arrest.

In its decision, the Capas Tarlac Regional Trial Court Branch 109 granted the bail plea of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan – Central Luzon chairman Florentino “Poy” Viuya, Jr. amounting to P100,000.

Viuya was arrested based on illegal possession of firearms and explosives charges on March 30, 2021 along with farmer leader Joseph Canlas, who passed away while in detention due to COVID-19.

The court earlier denied his bail plea in a resolution dated June 6, 2022. It then reversed its decision, noting that the motion for reconsideration was timely filed, and after concluding that the grenade that the police recovered from the scene was planted.

“…the court says it otherwise, for no person in his right mind will just place a hand grenade in an unsecured place knowing fully well its disastrous effect when its pin be accidentally pulled by an occupant of the house, mo so if there are children therein,” the court said in its resolution.

“This alone created doubt to the mind of the court, that the hand grenade was neither in plain view instead was a product of their further search and seizure,” the decision added.

Viuya walked free from the Tarlac Provincial Jail on Wednesday nigh.

The next hearing is set on September 21. (JJE)