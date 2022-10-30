Tropical storm Paeng leaves 48 dead, thousands flooded

By MATTHEW PIRANTE-PEREZ

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — Tropical Storm Paeng has left at least 48 dead with more feared to be buried, according to the National Disaster Risk Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRMMC). Provinces in the south were hit the hardest while a “state of calamity” has been declared in the city of Cotabato where some 67,000 residents have been affected by the storm.

The Philippine Coast guard (PCG), rescued trapped residents in barangay Magsaysay, Parang, Maguindanao. This proved to be difficult as the flood has reached rooftops and there were trees obstructing their way. Two infants were rescued using a Styrofoam box. Other than flooding, landslides also occurred, wrecking one house and a passenger van.

In barangay Upi, several senior citizens were rescued as floodwater began to rise while others were trapped in a gymnasium attending an Indigenous Peoples Day show and were forced to spend the night. An evacuation center could not be used due to it being flooded. Masses were suspended. Cars and houses were also submerged.

In the town of Datu Odin Sinsuat, several houses were fully submerged by flood and others with only their roof visible. The bridge connecting the town to Datu Blah Sinsuat was also destroyed by the raging flood.

According to BARMM Interior Minister Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo, the death toll in Maguindanao has already reached 31.

Landslides and flash floods occurred in seven out of Maguindanao Del Norte’s 13 towns. Sultan Mastura, Sultan Kudarat, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Datu Blah Sinsuat, Parang, Upi, Northern Kabuntalan, as well as Cotabato City, Sinarimbo added.

Sinarimbo appealed for help from the national government. “Yung sa national government, mayroon po kaming request, mabilisan po sana ‘yung aircraft nila, ito ‘yung C130. Baka ho pwede isakay namun sa kanila ‘yung water purification machines at mga desalination machine para po ma-deploy naming dito dahil magiging problema po in the coming hours and potable water,” he said

Residents have claimed to have been used to the floods but the LGU has said this can be considered the worst they’ve experienced given the death toll.

According to PAGASA, the tropical storm Paeng, monsoon winds, and shear line have caused the rainfall in different parts of the country.

In Pigcawayan, Cotabato, the floods are waist-deep. The mayor used Facebook Live to call for rubber boats to help evacuate the residents. In the town of Libungan, the irrigation dam overflowed due to flooding. The affected residents were evacuated by the authorities. While in the town of Calamansi in Sultan Kudarat, residents were also evacuated by crossing the raging flood holding on to a rope while children were carried to safety.

More than 500 families were evacuated from barangay Ayala in Zamboanga City. The barangay called for relief goods such as food, water and sleeping mats.

In Siaton, Negros Oriental, the trees were uprooted by the raging flood.

A no-sailing policy has already been enforced in Dinalungan, Aurora.

The typhoon also left serious damage to agriculture and the estimated cost is at P54.96 million (US$947,070), according to the NDRRMC. (RVO)