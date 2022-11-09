Bikers for clean energy say no to proposed BNPP revival

By DANIEL ASIDO

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – Environmental activists are renewing their calls against the plans to revive the controversial Bataan Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP), with a 160-kilometer bike ride from Quezon City Memorial Circle to Morong, Bataan last weekend.

Dubbed as “Bikers for Clean Energy,” cyclists, mobility advocates, scientists, and engineers said the Philippine government should instead transition to sustainable energy.

“This bike ride is in response to the many issues confronting the planned revival of the BNPP, the calls for clean energy, and how the government should respond to the impacts of climate change,” said Center for Environmental Concerns – Philippines research and advocacy coordinator Jordan Fronda said before the bike ride kicked off.

Read: Revival of Bataan Nuclear Power Plant a Source of Corruption?

Read: Critics of Bataan Nuclear Plant Revival Gear for House Battle

The Philippine government is reportedly in talks with South Korean government over the rehabilitation of the nuclear power plant, which was built during the time of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. who spent some $2.3 billion for the construction from the initial $500 million contract.

His successor, the late former President Corazon Aquino mothballed the BNPP, citing safey and economic issues.

Cyclists said that instead of reviving the BNPP, the Philippine government should instead push for a “Just Transition” to renewable energy such as solar and wind.

This especially since the Philippines still ranks as one of the most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, participants of the Bikers for Clean Energy said. (JJE,RVO)