Court grants bail to Baby River’s mom, 2 activists

By DANIEL ASIDO

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — A local court granted the bail petition of three political prisoners, citing “failure of the prosecution to prove that the evidence of guilt against all accused is strong.”

In a five-page decision, the Regional Trial Court Manila Branch 47 found that the evidence allegedly found at the Bayan Manila office failed to establish a strong footing, as the items were photographed after police officers entered the scene.

Collectively known as ‘Tondo 3,’ human rights activists Reina Mae Nasino, Ram Carlo Bautista, and Alma Moran were charged with illegal possession of firearms, ammunition, and explosives after several illegal items were allegedly “recovered” at their office in Tondo on Nov. 5, 2019.

While in detention, Nasino’s firstborn named Baby River died a few weeks after mother and child were separated.

The court is asking for P1.41 million bail for the three activists.

Rights group Karapatan said that the development of the ‘Tondo 3’s case is proof that the activists are innocent and they are not terrorists.

“It is proof that the warrants issued by former Quezon City Executive Judge Cecilyn Villavert holds no proof and was a mere part of former President Duterte’s whole of nation approach to quell dissent,” the group said.

The Court of Appeals nullified in September this year the search warrant issued by Burgos-Villavert after the court found the “evidence” inadmissible. The appellate court said the police failed to meet the standards of a valid search warrant.

Karapatan is asking for donations for the three activists’ bail money. They can be wired through GCash: 09355229709 and Bank: BPI – 3909504626.

The three activists were assisted by lawyers from the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers. (JJE, RVO)