KaJomaLives | Progressives mourn the passing of Joma Sison, vow to continue the struggle for genuine change

By AIRA MARIE SIGUENZA

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – #KaJomaLives was trending on social media recently as individuals and groups take to social media their tribute to Jose Maria “Joma” Sison, founding chairperson of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP).

Progressive groups and individuals released statements and testimonies paying homage to the late revolutionary by using the hashtag #KaJomaLives. They shared his contributions to the struggle of the Filipino people.

The passing of Sison was announced by CPP’s newsletter, Ang Bayan (The People), on Friday, December 16, stating that he was confined for two weeks in a hospital in The Netherlands, where he was exiled since 1988.

In 1969, Sison co-founded the New People’s Army (NPA), the armed revolutionary group who is at the forefront of one of Asia’s longest-running insurgencies. He was also the chief political consultant of the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP).

A revolutionary for the masses

“The Great Teacher and guide for the national democratic struggle” — this is how the youth group Anakbayan described Sison. The group narrated Sison’s class origin as a son of a wealthy family from Cabugao, Ilocos Sur, and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman. Even though he was part of the upper class, he chose a life less traveled by giving their land to the peasants and joining the struggles of the farmers and workers.

In 1964, he established the Kabataang Makabayan (KM), which became the leading group that led various demonstrations during the First Quarter Storm under then dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr.’s Martial Law.

“Ka Joma is a revolutionary… He was once a youth like us who durst to advance the struggle for real liberation and democracy. He practiced the theory of Marxism, Leninism, and Maoism, which strengthened the people’s fight,” said Anakbayan in a statement.

The national progressive center of unions, federations, associations, and organizations of agricultural workers in the Philippines, Unyon ng mga Manggagawa sa Agrikultura (UMA) Pilipinas, also highlighted how it is right and just to give tribute and treat Sison as a hero.

According to UMA Pilipinas, the toiling masses easily grasped Sison’s societal analysis, especially in politics and economy that directly affects the agricultural workers.

“The root of the people’s war is the massive hunger perched on the peasant’s landlessness. In Ka Joma’s fight for genuine agrarian reform, he aspired to end haciendas and plantations, land monopoly, and hunger that the peasants are experiencing.”

Workers group Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) also expressed their grieving, and recalled Sison’s contribution to teaching the theory of socialism and the essential role of workers in leading the struggle.

“We treat comrade Joma as a worker… he devoted himself to the proletarian class. He aroused, organized, and lived with the workers. He was indulged in the pickets, discussions, and everyday struggles of the laborers,” said KMU in a statement.

Before his death, Sison was the chairperson emeritus of the International League of Peoples’ Struggles (ILPS), a global organization that coordinates anti-imperialist and democratic movements.

ILPS Indonesia expressed its indebtedness to Sison’s “high dedication to revolution.” According to the international group, “The Indonesian people, especially those who are awakened and organized in the ILPS and the Front Perjuangan Rakyat (FPR), together with the oppressed and exploited people of the whole world, owe a great debt to Ka Joma, the theory and practice he obtained through bitterness and sacrifice while he lived is second to none.”

‘Not the end’

For Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN), Sison’s passing does not mean the end of the decade-long revolution as the “seeds of resistance have already been planted, and these will continue to grow wherever oppression and injustice exist.”

The group added that Sison’s life should lead the people to look hard at the societal ills that Sison fought against. “The cause of just peace can only be attained if the roots of the armed conflict are finally addressed. We know for a fact, that in the face of widespread repression and exploitation, the people will continue to fight, by all means necessary, until they are free,” said BAYAN.

The CPP has also affirmed that the revolution will persist even amid Sison’s passing, encouraging the members and supporters to let the revolutionary spirit of Sison live on. “Even as we mourn, we vow to continue to give all our strength and determination to carry the revolution forward guided by the memory and teachings of the people’s beloved Ka Joma.”

This December 26, the CPP will celebrate its 54th Anniversary, which they called as a time dedicated to the memory of its founding chairperson.

The CPP has also declared ten days of mourning as the “highest possible tribute” to Sison. Aside from this, they added that the New People’s Army would stage tactical offensives against the military as part of the tribute. (RVO)