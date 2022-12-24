Nasino visits baby River’s grave after ‘traumatizing’ goodbye

By DANIEL ASIDO

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – Political prisoner Reina Mae Nasino visited her late daughter, baby River Emmanuelle’s grave after three years of incarceration on charges that were found to have failed to establish strong footing.

“Maaari po akong dumalaw sa anak ko. ‘Yung huling punta ko po doon hindi maganda. Ngayon pong laya na ako…mapupuntahan ko po ‘yung anak ko nang walang kung ano-anong mga tao. Siyempre natrauma rin ako nung huling punta ko doon. Ngayon po makakapunta po ako nang mapayapa,” (I can finally visit my daughter. I had a bad experiene last time I went there Nasino said in an interview after their release.

Nasino was part of the so-called ‘Tondo 3,’ the three human activists arrested by police forces after allegedly finding dangerous weapons at the Bayan Manila office in November 2019.

WATCH. Reina Mae Nasino wants to visit her daughter Baby River Emmanuelle to finally spend time, say goodbye without being harassed by state forces. pic.twitter.com/LBStBjpy7t — Bulatlat (@bulatlat) December 22, 2022

While in jail, Nasino gave birth to baby River and was ordered to be separated after two months to be taken under the care of her grandmother Marites Asis in August 2020.

The three-month-old baby suffered from acute respiratory disease and passed away after weeks in the intensive care unit.

The mother was able to attend baby River’s ‘traumatizing’ funeral in October 2020 but was surrounded by armed policemen and strapped with personal protective equipment against Covid19 for three hours.

Nasino and her other two companions Alma Moran and Ram Bautista were released on Thursday after posting a surety bond amounting to P282,000 or 20% of the P1.3M bail set by the court. (RVO)