Jeepney drivers, small operators hold transport strike vs. jeepney phase out

The Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (PISTON) held a press conference at UP-Katipunan jeep terminal to provide updates on the first day of transport strike. The group said that the transport strike paralyzed 80 percent of National Capital Region’s public transportation.

They also shared cases of police harassment against drivers and supporters who joined the transport strike.

Tomorrow, various transport groups will stage the second day of the transport strike to put more pressure on the Marcos Jr. administration to junk all policies that adversely affecting their main soiurce of livelihood.

PISTON called for the continued support of the general public.

