Is the Philippines a Springboard for U.S. Provocations of China?

red. media interviewed Renato Reyes, Secretary General of the Philippines’ largest coalition of progressive organizations, Bayan, about the largest joint U.S. Philippines military drills in history.

The so called Balikatan War Games involving more than 12,200 U.S. troops are being held in the Philippines until April 28, of which Reyes said: “We are not in favor of escalating the armed conflict between the U.S. and China…We are for Philippine sovereignty.”

Reyes accuses the U.S. of using the Philippines as a stepping stone for its imperialist agenda and military provocations against China.

Read the full interview on red. media website to find out more about how the Philippines is caught in the cross-hairs of the inter-imperialist rivalry between the U.S. and China and how this impacts the Philippines from the perspective of a Filipino revolutionary. Reposted by