UN urged to probe reprisals against environmental defenders, communities

By DOMINIC GUTOMAN

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — The abduction case of Jonila Castro and Jhed Tamano illustrates why the Philippines has continuously ranked as one of the worst countries for environmental defenders.

Environmental group Kalikasan People’s Network for Environment (Kalikasan PNE) filed a complaint, March 5, to United Nations Special Rapporteur on Environment Defenders Michel Forst.

The complaint stemmed from the consecutive attacks against Castro and Tamano. Despite being freed from the hands of their abductors, both anti-reclamation activists continue to suffer at the hands of state forces, with “grave oral defamation” charges from the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The group attributed the violence that Castro and Tamano experienced to the controversial 2,500-hectare airport project in Bulacan, developed by San Miguel Corporation, with the support of the Netherlands government.

The corporation hired the Dutch company Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis) to carry out related dredging and reclamation operations. According to Kalikasan PNE, Boskalis was awarded 1.5 billion euros worth of export credit insurance from the Dutch state in 2022, which covered its operations in Manila Bay, through state bank Atradius DSB.

“We hope that the Special Rapporteur will thoroughly examine the failure of the Dutch state and Dutch company Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis) to take measures to prevent the abduction from taking place,” said Jon Bonifacio, national coordinator of Kalikasan PNE.

Notably, the New Manila International Airport (NMIA) project is guarded by military forces, prompting human rights violations and displacement of over 700 families, according to the report of the international organization Global Witness.

The report also states that the consultation with community stakeholders reeks of coercion and intimidation, with the presence of armed soldiers.

“Community members report feeling pressured to take the compensation offered and feeling scared of further threats from the military who remained in the area,” their report read.

Kalikasan PNE emphasized that the Netherlands government must perform its due diligence before it supports projects in the Philippines that contribute to the vulnerable situation of environmental defenders. They also reported the increased military presence in the area, leading to more reprisals against environment defenders and communities, including Castro and Tamano.

“Our filing of the complaint is a continuation of our demand for justice for Jhed and Jonila, and of our demand to put a stop to the massive, destructive reclamation in Manila Bay,” said Bonifacio.

Through San Miguel Aerocity Inc., the SMC was granted a 50-year franchise by the Philippine government through Republic Act 11506. However, according to Global Witness, the project was approved even without the required transparency and safeguards outlined in the international corporate accountability standards, which seek to protect the people and the environment.

In 2023, the Philippines ranked fifth in the list of most dangerous countries in the world for environmental defenders. Bonifacio underscored that under the administration of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., attacks against environment defenders and destructive projects continue.

“We call on the international community to continue exposing the human rights and environmental violations under Marcos Jr., and help us hold corporations and government institutions accountable for their actions against the interest of people and the planet,” he ended. (RTS, RVO)