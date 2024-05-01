6 arrested at the labor day protest

By ANNE MARXZE D. UMIL

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — Six protesters were arrested by the police today during a protest action near the US Embassy in Manila.

The police barricaded the protesters in Kalaw but the protesters were able to pass through and march near the US Embassy. The police attempted to disperse the protesters, some of them were injured after they were hit with truncheons. Minutes later, the police used a water cannon against them.

During the program, activist leaders denounced the police dispersal and arrest of the six activists.

Gabriela Secretary General Clarice Palce said, “The police prevent us from getting near the US Embassy but American troops freely occupy our land and seas,” she said in Filipino, referring to the Balikatan exercise with the US. (RVO)