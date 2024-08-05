Nexperia workers to hold strike over mass layoff

By JACINTO LINGATONG

Bulatlat.com

CABUYAO, Laguna — A workers union will hold a strike over the dismissal of some 600 workers last year.

The workers union announced on July 31 that an overwhelming 82 percent of its members voted in favor of an impending strike.

This move comes in response to the company’s dismissal of more than 600 workers and union members in 2023.

The layoffs have stirred unrest among the workers, who argue that the company’s actions are not justifiable given its financial performance.

Read: Nexperia workers decry mass ‘lay-offs’, claim union-busting

Labor center Pagkakaisa ng mga Manggagawa sa Timog Katagalugan – Kilusang Mayo Uno (PAMANTIK-KMU) expressed its support for the workers of Dutch semiconductor giant Nexperia Philippines Inc. during the general membership meeting of Nexperia Philippines Inc. Workers Union (NPIWU-NAFLU- KMU) on August 2 in Cabuyao City, Laguna.

“During Marcos Jr.’s last State of the Nation Address, he mentioned that the grand economic figures mean nothing to the people. We don’t feel any of it because we face relentless harassment and widespread layoffs. In these circumstances, the workers have no recourse but to strike,” said Antonio Fajardo, acting chairperson for PAMANTIK-KMU.

Fajardo said that the resolution of this strike could establish a significant precedent for future labor disputes and impact labor policies regionally, marking a crucial moment in the ongoing struggle for workers’ rights.

“Many of the dismissed employees had been with the company for years, contributing to its growth and stability,” said Fajardo, emphasizing that “the layoffs are a clear attempt to weaken the union and silence workers’ voices.”

Meanwhile, the labor group announced it would support the senatorial bid of long-time unionist Jerome Adonis.

Read: Labor leader is Makabayan’s 3rd candidate for senate race

“In a government filled with traditional politicians and advocates of anti-worker policies, the voice of the workers must be heard! We need someone like Ka Jerome, a progressive worker, in the Senate,” said Fajardo. (JJE, RTS)