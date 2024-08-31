Families of desaparecidos demand justice on International Day of the Disappeared

By MARIA JODI PADA and KING ARBEE QUINTO

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — Families of victims of enforced disappearances held a protest action at the University of the Philippines to commemorate the International Day of the Disappeared on August 30.

“So many families are suffering because the heads of their families have disappeared. Let us lend not only our voices but our hearts and souls to them so they would have the courage,” said Edita Burgos, mother of the abducted Jonas Burgos who has been missing for 17 years.

The protest action was held following the screening of Alipato at Muog, a documentary film of JL Burgos, brother of Jonas.

Human rights group Karapatan documented 14 victims of enforced disappearance under the Marcos Jr. administration, including indigenous peoples’ rights activists Dexter Capuyan and Gene Ros “Bazoo” de Jesus.

Among the most recent was the abduction of James Jazmines, brother of National Democratic Front of the Philippines peace consultant Alan Jazmines.

“I’m not here as a filmmaker, but as a family of desaparecidos,” JL Burgos said during the protest.

Also joining the protest was Nica Ortiz, sister of Norman Ortiz, who was abducted on Sept. 29 last year.

“It has been 11 months since my brother, Norman Ortiz, was last seen. [W]e do not have any idea where he is. Join us in this fight to call the attention of those responsible because until now, these cases are still happening,” Nica Ortiz said.

The daughter of Dexter Capuyan, Gabrielle Capuyan, asked, “For how long do we have to wait for our loved ones to surface?”

Gabrielle Capuyan said that the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine National Police (PNP) and National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) should be held accountable.

Dexter Capuyan went missing with Gene Jamil “Bazoo” De Jesus on April 28 last year, 16 years after the abduction of Jonas Burgos.

For her part, environmental activist Jonilla Castro called for continued action to end impunity. “We still have a repressive and violent system of government. Those victims of enforced disappearance fight for the rights of different sectors. What is wrong with that?”

Castro said that they should continue the advocacy of desaparecidos. “Our goal is to have a community where we will not have to do this kind of movement. A life where we’re not suffering.”

The protest ended by tying white ribbons together with the pictures of the victims, symbolizing their call for justice.

“For those people behind the abduction of my brother: You will be held accountable someday,” JL Burgos said. (JJE, DAA)