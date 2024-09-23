52nd year of Martial Law imposition: Fighting back vs oppression continues

By ANNE MARXZE D. UMIL

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – An important lesson of martial law in the Philippines is standing up against tyrannical rule, activist Bonifacio Ilagan said during a protest on Sept. 21, the 52nd year of martial law.

The progressive groups assembled along España Street in Manila and marched toward Mendiola. However, the police blocked the groups along Recto Avenue where they decided to hold the program.

“This placard was ruined because the police blocked us here,” Ilagan said, holding a placard pointing out that there were 759 cases of desaparecidos under dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. He was at the front of the mobilization when they were blocked by the police who used truncheons on the protesters.

Ilagan, whose sister Rizalina disappeared on July 31, 1977, said that Ferdinand Marcos Jr. idolizes his father so much that current policies are merely a continuation of those implemented during Marcos Sr’s administration. “There’s subservience to imperialism, the Kadiwa market and Bagong Pilipinas. Policies that violate people’s rights also continue under the Marcos Jr. administration.”

The Campaign Against the Return of the Marcoses and Martial Law (CARMMA) in its statement said that “Over and above his attempts to recreate his father’s mythical ‘golden era’ through projects like the nutribun distribution, the Bagong Pilipinas hymn and programs mimicking Masagana 99, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is going down the same destructive path of perpetrating despicable human rights violations, especially extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and indiscriminate bombings and food and economic blockades in rural communities.”

They added, “If Marcos Sr. is notorious for thousands of human rights violations over his 14-year dictatorship, his son and namesake is fast gaining a name in the halls of infamy with 105 extrajudicial killings (EJK), 75 frustrated EJKs, 15 enforced disappearances, 145 illegal arrests and detentions, 42,426 forcibly evacuated, 44,604 victims of bombings and 63,379 victims of indiscriminate firing from July 2022.”

LOOK: Progressive groups are now preparing to march towards Mendiola to commemorate Martial Law. pic.twitter.com/jmtsF1tQXS — Bulatlat (@bulatlat) September 21, 2024

Former Gabriela Women’s Party Rep. Liza Maza meanwhile highlighted the role of the US in the implementation of martial law. “[It] could not be declared without the permission of the US. The US supported and aided Ferdinand Marcos Sr. and subsequent regimes, especially the regime of his son Marcos Jr.”

She added that the very first policy of Marcos Sr. was to establish export processing zones “which rely on foreign investment that exploits the labor force.”

“This created a dependency on debt and imports, making the country export-oriented, import-dependent, and debt-driven,” Maza said.

Kabataan Partylist Executive Vice President Renee Co said that the experience of the youth during Marcos Sr. and Marcos Jr. are the same.

“Education remains colonial, commercialized, and repressive. The critical thinking of students is still being stifled both inside and outside of schools,” Co said, adding that state universities and colleges at present are suffering from a big chunk of budget cuts.

Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) Secretary-General Mong Palatino said that the Marcoses thought that they would remain in power as many were terrified during martial law. But what’s important, he said, is that the people fought back. This is why even before 1986, Palatino said that Marcoses were already losing power.

“From small protests, whispers of resistance, through songs, theater plays that were defiant and progressive, to noise barrages until people have gathered their strength and launched welgang bayan and then Marcos Sr. was ousted from power.” Palatino said in Filipino.

He also cited the formation of progressive groups that fought for people’s rights like the League of Filipino Students in 1977, Kilusang Mayo Uno in 1980, Alliance of Concerned Teachers and women’s group Gabriela in 1984 and Bayan in 1985. “Alliances and movements were born out of the struggle of the oppressed. We saw how those in power were dismantled in the parliament of the streets,” Palatino said in Filipino.

He added that during martial law, another form of struggle was pursued by the revolutionary forces such as the National Democratic Front, the New People’s Army and the Communist Party of the Philippines. “They are the pillars of opposition against Marcos and martial law,” he said.

He added that they are honored to be with martial law veterans who are still part of the mass movement. “The struggle continues—the fight of the people carries on. Thus the call is to hold those in power accountable; this fight must not end here.” (RTS, DAA)