On breaking the chains that bind? Thoughts on SB19’s ‘Kalakal’

By JANESS ANN J. ELLAO

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – SB19’s latest release, “Kalakal” has sparked significant discussion among fans and critics alike.

The song, featuring the iconic Filipino rapper Gloc-9, delves into the realities faced by artists in the music industry. Fans interpret “Kalakal” as a bold statement about SB19’s journey and the challenges they face, as artists are treated as commodities.

However, the song’s message extends beyond personal struggles, touching on broader societal issues, particularly the circumstances that young and new artists face. As Josh Cullen poignantly puts it, “paano pa kaya kapag naputol itong kadena,” which can be interpreted as metaphorical chains that bind many talented individuals, preventing them from reaching their full potential.

Of late, there has been a lot of discussions on the vulnerable conditions that new, talented young artists often endure, including exploitation by sexual predators within the entertainment industry.

In the Philippines, recent allegations have brought this issue to the forefront. Actor Sandro Muhlach testified at a Senate hearing about his alleged rape by industry insiders. Similarly, a musical director has been accused of sexual abuse by multiple individuals, including members of a now defunct pre-teen musical group.

This problem is not confined to the Philippines. Globally, the music industry has seen numerous allegations of abuse and exploitation. Among the most recent is how Sean Combs, rapper and music mogul and more popularly known as “P. Diddy,” has been accused of wielding his influence in the industry to commit decades of alleged abuse.

In recent days, fans have also been speculating that among the victims may include the likes of Justin Bieber, as videos of him still in his teens surfaced. It appeared that he spent 48 hours with Combs while the “Baby” singer was then still under the care of Usher, also a known R&B singer.

Combs’s case is no different from rapper and music producer R. Kelly, who is currently seeking relief from his 30-year prison sentence. R. Kelly, who is behind the hit ‘Ignition.’ was indicted on charges of sex trafficking, which involved underage victims.

These cases highlight a pervasive issue that affects artists worldwide, underscoring the need for systemic change.

The revelations of abuse within the music industry demand urgent and thorough investigations. In the Philippines, it is crucial that these cases are not taken lightly. Swift and decisive action is necessary to protect young talents and ensure that the industry becomes a safe space for all artists.

The call for justice and reform is not just about addressing past wrongs but also about paving the way for a future where talent can flourish without fear of exploitation.

Now, we ask, can the chains be unbound? (Bulatlat.com)