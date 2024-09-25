Moro woman activist joins Makabayan’s slate for the Senate race

By RAYMUND B. VILLANUEVA

Kodao Productions/ Bulatlat

MANILA – Bangsamoro activist and former student leader Amirah “Mek” Lidasan vowed to continue to fight for justice, human rights and development of national minorities as she announced her decision to join the Makabayan coalition’s senatorial slate for the 2025 elections.

In a colorful launch at a Muslim community in Culiat, Quezon City on Tuesday, September 24, Lidasan was hailed by national minority groups as their hope in Congress.

Lidasan is the secretary general of the Moro-Christian Peoples’ Alliance and a former national chairperson of the National Union of Students of the Philippines.

She is a journalism graduate of the University of the Philippines in Diliman and a former nominee of both the Suara Bangsamoro and Bayan Muna partylists.

In her acceptance speech, Lidasan said she chose Culiat as her candidacy’s launch venue to enable her fellow Moro to attend the historic moment.

Lidasan said it is in Culiat, as well as other Moro communities in Montalban, Taguig and Quiapo, where she saw how her people suffered from poverty and violence from martial law to the present.

“It is in you that every story I’ve heard in my youth and every report I’ve learned at university about our fight for rights, justice and self-determination were true,” Lidasan said, addressing the elders in the crowd.

Dedicate human rights advocate

Makabayan said it is proud to include Lidasan in its slate for the 2025 elections, hailing its 11thcandidate as “a dedicated advocate for human rights and the self-determination of Moro and Indigenous Peoples.”

“[Mek] brings a wealth of experience and passion to the slate,” the coalition said in a statement.

Makabayan Coalition co-chairperson and former Bayan Muna Rep. Neri Colmenares said, “We are thrilled to have Amirah Lidasan join our senatorial slate. Her unwavering commitment to justice and her tireless advocacy for the rights of the marginalized and indigenous people make her an invaluable asset to our team.”

“Amirah’s candidacy is a testament to the diversity and strength of our coalition. Her voice will amplify the issues of the Moro and Indigenous Peoples in the Senate, ensuring that their struggles and aspirations are heard and addressed,” Colmenares added.

Makabayan said it remains committed to championing the rights and welfare of the Filipino people.

“[W]ith leaders like Amirah Lidasan, we continue to strive for a government that genuinely serves the masses. We look forward to working alongside Amirah in this journey towards a better future for all Filipinos,” Colmenares concluded.

Lidasan’s candidacy launch was attended by former Bayan Muna Reps. Satur Ocampo, Liza Maza and Carlos Zarate; fellow Makabayan senatorial candidates Jerome Adonis, Danilo Ramos, and Mimi Doringo; as well as leaders of various national minority groups in the Philippines. (Reposted by Bulatlat.com)