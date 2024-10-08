News in Pictures | Filipinos light candles in solidarity with Palestine

MANILA — Marking the first anniversary of the October 7 Al-Aqsa Flood, Filipinos lighted candles at the Boy Scout Center in Quezon City to show solidarity with Palestine.

The Al Aqsa Flood is a significant moment in the Palestinian resistance against Israel’s ongoing occupation and genocide.

Since 1948, Israel has illegally occupied Palestinian territories. The resistance last year faced brutal bombardments, resulting in over 41,000 deaths. For these, activists see the struggle for Palestinian freedom as entirely justified.

The program also addressed the role of the United States in supporting the Israeli occupation, drawing parallels to the Philippine government’s actions against its own people, including bombings and the killings of peasants and indigenous communities.

During the event, participants lit candles and wrote the names of Palestinian martyrs to honor their memory.

Text and photos by Aizel Tugalon