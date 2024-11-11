Detained journalist Frenchie Mae debunks police’s claims

By JANESS ANN J. ELLAO

Bulatlat.com

TACLOBAN CITY — Detained journalist Frenchie Mae Cumpio debunked the police’s claims as she testified before the Tacloban Regional Trial Court Branch 45 today, Nov. 11.

“We were not hiding anything,” Cumpio said during the hearing. “We would have allowed them in because we have nothing illegal to hide,” she said, referring to the Feb. 7, 2020 raids.

Cumpio and four other human rights defenders were arrested on that day, following heavy militarization of the Eastern Visayas region after the issuance of Memorandum No. 32 by then President Rodrigo Duterte. They are collectively known as Tacloban.5.

This is the first time that Cumpio was able to take the witness stand four years after she was arrested.

During the hearing, Cumpio identified the affidavits she executed. She also presented the registration papers of the Eastern Vista, of which she is the Executive Director.

She also showed various certificates of the training she attended as a journalist and radio broadcaster.

During the arrest

In her testimony, Cumpio said they were made to lie on the floor, facing down, while the raid was ongoing.

“There were men moving around the room. I only saw their boots,” she said.

Cumpio identified photos of the pink-clad apartment that she and Marielle Domequil occupied. Here, she showed the part of the bedroom, where they were told to lie facing down, and in the kitchen near the sink.

Subjected to harassment, surveillance

During the hearing, Cumpio shared the series of harassment and surveillance leading to her arrest. Among these are screenshots of reports that they have posted and reposted on their Facebook Page, such as reports published by AlterMidya – People’s Alternative Media Network and an alert issued by the Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility.

Also among the evidence presented is a letter written by Katungod-SB, a human rights organization in Tacloban, to the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) to conduct an “ocular inspection” following the series of raids.

The letter was received by CHR just a day before the raid.

Outside the court, student activists expressed their support for Cumpio.

Journalist Jazmin Bonifacio, who is the chairperson the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines – Leyte, said she was elated to know that Cumpio was finally able to testify and share what really happened that day. “She is lucky that the judge gave her a chance to speak the truth.”

“We are here to support you. I was even teary eyed when I saw them. I wanted to give them a hug but there were too many guards,” she added.

Next hearing is scheduled on Jan. 13, 2025. (RVO)