Bloody Sunday victims’ kin testify in quadcomm hearing, demand justice

By JACINTO LINGATONG

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — For the first time in nearly four years, the families of the Bloody Sunday massacre victims were able to testify before Congress during a House Quad-Committee hearing on Dec. 12.

The massacre, which occurred last 2021, claimed the lives of nine activists in simultaneous police and military raids in Calabarzon, and carried out under the Duterte administration.

The hearing, led by the committees on public accounts, human rights, dangerous drugs, and public order and safety, provided a platform for families, rights defenders, and forensic experts to expose the systemic violence behind what has been called ‘political extrajudicial killings’.

Testimonies and evidence

Liezel Asuncion, widow of slain labor leader Emmanuel “Ka Manny” Asuncion, recounted the harrowing events of that day, detailing how the police raided their home and shot her husband. “They claimed my husband fought back, but I was there—I saw what really happened,” she said. Asuncion highlighted the use of defective search warrants and fabricated charges that have plagued similar cases against activists.

Rosenda Lemita, mother of Chai Lemita-Evangelista, also shared her grief and anger. “They barged into their house, shot my daughter and her husband in cold blood. They were unarmed. How can they justify this as a legal operation?” Lemita stated.

Both testimonies were backed by forensic pathologist Dr. Raquel Fortun, who revealed that her independent autopsy on the nine victims uncovered signs of execution-style killings, contradicting the official “nanlaban” (resisting arrest) narrative peddled by authorities.

Patterns of state violence

The House quad committee previously uncovered that methods used during Duterte’s drug war, such as planting of evidence and presuming regularity in police operations, were applied in the Bloody Sunday killings.

For Southern Tagalog rights groups, these same tactics have long been used to silence activists, journalists, and dissenters in the Philippines.

“This massacre was no accident. It was systematic state violence aimed at silencing organized resistance in Southern Tagalog,” said Charm Maranan, spokesperson for Defend Southern Tagalog.

Maranan also named key figures in the operation, including former police generals Debold Sinas and Lito Patay, as well as former Southern Luzon commander Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr.

“This is not just about Duterte. His Davao Boys and his generals are equally responsible. They must face the consequences of their actions,” Maranan asserted.

Justice delayed, justice denied

Activists welcomed the quad committee hearing but criticized its delay. “It took almost four years for Congress to even recognize the Bloody Sunday killings. This isn’t just about seeking justice for the victims; this is about dismantling a culture of impunity,” Maranan said.

Gabriela Women’s Party Rep. Arlene Brosas and Kabataan Partylist Rep. Raoul Manuel led the questioning, focusing on systemic issues behind the killings.

“We hope this isn’t a token investigation. We need meaningful reforms and accountability,” said Brosas.

Maranan added, “The quad committee must go beyond this hearing and ensure this is not swept under the rug. State forces must yield to the truth and stop using legislation to cover up their crimes.”

During the hearing, Brosas filed a motion to summon police officers involved in the Bloody Sunday killings, including former PNP Chief Debold Sinas and ex-CIDG Region 4A director Lito Patay. Brosas argued that their testimonies are crucial to determining accountability for the March 2021 operations.

The quad committee approved her motion, ensuring these officials will be called to testify in the next session.

A long road ahead

For the families, the hearing signals an overdue step toward justice but also underscores the slow pace of accountability in cases of extrajudicial killings.

During his presidency, Duterte admitted responsibility for directing violent anti-drug operations, even acknowledging the planting of evidence as a common tactic.

The families now fear that state forces may continue to obstruct justice, especially with many perpetrators still holding power. Despite the challenges, families of the Bloody Sunday victims remain resolute.

“This is not just for my husband. This is for all the victims of this oppressive system. We will not stop until we see justice,” said Asuncion.

“The hearing has rekindled hope among advocates and victims’ families that the truth will finally come to light, even if justice is still far from reach,” she added. (RTS, RVO)