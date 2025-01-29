Adolescent pregnancy as human rights crisis



By DOMINIC GUTOMAN

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — Adolescent pregnancy is not just a health issue but also a human rights crisis.

Child rights defenders stressed this point as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. vowed to veto Prevention of Adolescent Pregnancy (PAP Bill) or Senate Bill (SB) No. 1979.

“[Adolescent pregnancy] disrupts education, limits economic opportunities, and perpetuates cycles of poverty and inequality. Many adolescent pregnancies result from abuse and exploitation, highlighting the systemic failure to protect children,” Salinlahi Alliance for Children’s Concerns said.

In 2022, there was a 35% increase in adolescent pregnancy for girls younger than 15 years old, from 2,320 recorded cases in 2021 to 3,135 in 2022. This is the most updated number from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), which also translates to nine girls aged 15 years old below get pregnant every day in a year.

The PSA data also showed that the percentage of teen women who have ever been pregnant tends to drop as wealth increases. In the poorest group, about one in 10 women aged 15-19 or 10.3% got pregnant compared to only 1.8% of teen women in the wealthiest group. A similar trend was evident among currently pregnant teens: 2.8% in the poorest group and just 0.7% in the wealthiest group.

Marcos Jr vowed to veto the measure when he said that the legislation could lead to children aged 0 to 4 years old being taught how to masturbate, stating that some provisions also contain “woke absurdities.” The bill has been the center of the ire of conservative critics, particularly condemning the Comprehensive Sexual Education (CSE).

“At a time when adolescent pregnancy remains a national emergency crisis, this move — influenced by baseless and malicious information — denies young Filipinos access to vital knowledge and services that could protect their rights, welfare, and their future,” Salinlahi said.

What is indicated inside the bill?

The bill underscored the importance for young people to make informed decisions and prevent risky behaviors. “CSE refers to the process of acquiring complete, medically-accurate, relevant, age and developmentally-appropriate, and culturally sensitive information and skills on all matters relating to the reproductive system, its functions and processes, human sexuality and forming attitudes and beliefs about sex, sexual identity, interpersonal relationships, affection, intimacy, and gender roles.”

Some of the topics discussed under CSE in the current context of the bill are human sexuality, informed consent, adolescent reproductive health, effective contraceptive use, disease prevention, HIV/AIDS and the more common sexually-transmitted infections (STIs), hygiene, health and nutrition, healthy lifestyles, gender-sensitivity, gender equality and equity, teen dating, gender-based violence, sexual abuse and exploitation, peer pressure, women’s and children’s rights, digital citizenship, and issues like pornography, among others.

It was meant to be implemented in formal and non-formal educational institutions through the Department of Education (DepEd), out-of-school adolescents through the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), and through parents and guardians with adolescent children.

“Contrary to misinformation, the bill adheres to a developmentally appropriate framework, ensuring that lessons correspond with the age and comprehension of students,” Salinlahi said.

Strengthening Reproductive Health law

Salinlahi stressed that the PAP Bill strengthens the implementation of CSE, which is a right guaranteed by the Responsible Parenthood and Reproductive Health (RPRH) Law of 2012.

The RPRH Law, more commonly known as the RH Law, provides universal access to methods of contraception, fertility control, sexual education, and maternal care.

After more than a decade, teenage pregnancy among girls aged 15 below remains significant, given the increase in numbers in the data reported by the PSA.

“With these startling numbers, implementation of the 2012 RPRH law along with accessible education and health services seems to have failed our youth,” Salinlahi said. “To address this, SB No. 1979 emphasizes the crucial role of parental involvement, fostering a collaborative approach between families and educators to guide children responsibly.”

Aside from CSE, the bill also seeks to provide protective services for victims of sexual violence and in cases of humanitarian, conflict, pandemics, or national emergency situation. It also provides tools to report abuse, access and support services.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Gabriela Women’s Partylist first nominee Sarah Elago said that the proposed bill also highlights the importance of support programs and services for adolescent parents, which include access to childcare, parenting education, and livelihood opportunities.

“These measures will also help young parents continue their education, build stable futures, and provide a nurturing environment for their children,” Elago said.

Reject disinformation campaigns

“We call on the government to reject the disinformation campaigns that have misrepresented the intent and provisions of the bill. These false narratives harm the children this legislation aims to protect,” Salinlahi said.

Majority of the disinformation narratives about the impending bill revolves around the concepts of “teaching children about masturbation, anal sex, oral sex, and other concepts that are not appropriate to children,” which has caused panic and harm to the policy landscape.

Elago urged the Marcos Jr. administration to reconsider his position and sign the bill into law. She emphasized that CSE is a “fundamental right that will help build a better future for Filipino youth.”

“Beyond CSE, the government also needs to uphold our right to accessible, quality healthcare and education, especially in underserved communities. If healthcare and education remain underfunded and commercialized, quality services will stay out of reach for many Filipinos,” Elago said.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros, the bill’s principal author, said in the plenary session on January 22 that she cannot support the complete removal of the CSE from the policy landscape, “not just for the Filipino youth, but also for their parents, guardians, and teachers that find it hard to discuss these topics with their children.”

The bill has been updated by Hontiveros to propose measures such as the removal of the phrase “guided by international standards,” limiting the CSE to adolescents or those aged 10 years and above, and introducing a provision that would guarantee academic and religious freedom.

“Protecting children’s rights means ensuring they have access to accurate, science-based information and comprehensive services that empower them to make safe decisions and lead fulfilling lives,” Salinlahi said, reiterating its call to legislators to support the bill. (With reports from Anne Marxze D. Umil) (RTS, DAA)