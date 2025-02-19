EXPLAINER: How to make your vote count in the 2025 midterm elections

By MARJUICE DESTINADO

Bulatlat.com

SAN FERNANDO, CEBU — Heading into the 2025 midterm elections, 68.6 million Filipinos are registered, with those aged 18 to 44 forming the largest voter bloc. Millennials (born from 1981 to 1996) and Gen Z (born from 1997 to 2007) together comprise about 63 percent of the voting-age population.

For many of these voters, it will be their first time stepping into a polling station, holding a ballot, and casting a vote that echoes beyond the screens of social media and into the pages of history.

Voting is one of the democratic rights you have as a Filipino. But for first-time voters, the process can be overwhelming. What time should you go? What if your name isn’t on the list? How can you make sure your vote counts? This guide will answer all these questions and help you step into the polling station with confidence, knowing your vote matters.

Check your registration status

Before anything else, verify your voter registration status. This is especially important since the Commission on Elections (Comelec) periodically updates its voter list and may remove names that haven’t participated in previous elections. You can do this through the Comelec precinct finder website.

Click the “Search” button to visit the website, where you’ll find your polling place, precinct number, and voter registration status. If your status is inactive, email your local Comelec office. You can find a list of Comelec offices by city or municipality here.

Create your voter’s list

With 18,320 elective positions on the line, the 2025 elections are set to shape the future of governance in the Philippines. It’s essential to prepare your candidate list ahead of time, as the elections will span both national and local positions. Here’s what you need to know:

National elections (Senators & Party-list)

Senators: Voters can select up to 12 candidates from a pool of 66 individuals vying for a spot in the Senate . Take your time and research their platforms carefully.

Party-list: Voters can only vote for one party-list group , not individual candidates. This system aims to give a voice to marginalized sectors, including workers, farmers, fisherfolk, urban poor, indigenous communities, women, youth, and others who are often underrepresented.

Local elections (Congressman, Governors, Board Members, Mayors, and Councilors)

Local positions directly impact your community, from education to health services and law enforcement. Research candidates for congressman, governor, vice governor, board members, mayor, vice mayor, and councilors in your area. Consider their past actions — are they transparent and active in the community, or involved in scandals? Avoid relying on flashy campaign ads, and do your research to choose leaders who will truly benefit your area.

Vote properly

On Election Day, bring your voter ID or any valid government-issued ID to the polling precinct. Once you arrive, a board of election inspectors will give you your ballot. Here’s what you need to remember:

For senatorial candidates, shade the ovals next to the names of the candidates you wish to vote for. You can choose up to 12 senators.

For the party-list vote, just shade the oval next to the name of the party-list group you want to support.

For local elections, vote for your chosen congressman, governor, vice governor, board members, mayor, vice mayor, and councilors by shading the correct ovals. Don’t forget to double-check if you have the right names for each position.

It’s important that you don’t overvote. If you select more than the allowed number of candidates (e.g., 12 for senators, 1 for a party-list), your vote for that category may be invalidated.

Check for election updates

Once you’ve cast your vote, stay informed about the vote counting and election results. Watch the news and follow official channels to get updates. Also, stay involved in post-election actions to ensure that the candidates you voted for uphold their promises and remain accountable to the public.

Monitor the process

The Comelec and independent observers will monitor the voting process, but as a voter, it’s your responsibility to report election fraud and anomalies. The VoteReportPH platform, led by election ICT professionals and watchdogs, allows you to document and report issues like vote-buying, fake news, red-tagging, and election-related violence.

To report, provide the following details:

Time, date, and location

Incident description

Supporting evidence (photos, videos, screenshots)

You can report via SMS, email, social media, or the platform’s website.

You might feel like one vote won’t make a difference. But history has shown us time and time again: power isn’t born from apathy. It’s forged in participation. (RTS)