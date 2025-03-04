Explainer: Overseas voter election mode process

By EMERALD BANDOLES

Bulatlat.com

TORONTO – The countdown to the 2025 midterm elections—scheduled for May 12, 2025—has begun. However, for overseas voters, the preparation and voting period starts on March 10 and concludes on May 12, 2025, Philippine Standard Time.

Voting overseas involves a multi-step process for registered voters to cast their votes online, in person, or by mail for the elections. Bulatlat has compiled the process for all voter election modes for the midterm election.

Step 1: Confirm that you are a registered voter under your local Embassy or Consulate

Visit your local consulate or embassy website for a list of registered voters in your area. Voters can confirm their names from the following documents:

REMINDER: If the CLOV is not available on the website, please contact the Embassy or Consulate directly for assistance.

REMINDER: If your name is on this list, your record is ACTIVE and you can vote for the 2025 National Elections. However, you need to update your record in the next overseas voter registration.

REMINDER: If your name is on this list, this means your record is now inactive and you cannot vote for the 2025 National Elections. You will need to reactivate your record in the next overseas voter registration.

According to the Philippine Embassy in Washington DC, if you registered during the overseas registration period but do not see your name on the list of your local embassy or consulate, it is up to the voters to check the Certified List of Overseas Voters of other Embassies/Consulates.

Step 2: Confirm your local PCG mode of overseas voting

Once confirmed, check what voting mode your local PCG will be using. You can find the list of embassies conducting online, in-person, and mail below.

Step 3: Vote within the 30-day election period.

Overseas Filipinos will have a 30-day voting period from April 13 until May 12, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. Philippine Standard Time. Be informed about the mode of voting in your local embassy or consulate. Below are instructions for the three modes of voting for OVF.

ONLINE VOTING: Pre-enroll as an online voter from March 10 – May 7

In order to vote, overseas Filipinos must be pre-enrolled as an online voter. Pre-enrolment for online voting via the Comelec Voting Portal is from March 10 to May 7, 2025.

Filipinos who are elderly, a person with a disability, or illiterate can vote in person in their local embassy or consulate. Comelec information video about the online voting process. (Watch vide here)

IN-PERSON: Vist your local embassy or consulate during the voting period

Once you have confirmed your registration, you will need to pick up your ballot from your local Philippine Embassy or Consulate. For their hours of operation, refer to your local Embassy or Consulate.

Once in person, before you vote make sure to:

Read the ballot instructions carefully.

the ballot instructions carefully. Ensure a black ballpoint pen is used to shade the ovals of your chosen candidates.

is used to of your chosen candidates. Do not sign or write any personal information this will invalidate your vote.

MAIL: Ballot and other mailing voting materials will be sent to your address or to the Philippine Embassy/Consulate you registered with.

Comelec will send your Official Ballot and other voting materials (e.g., instructions, return envelope) to your registered address. If you have not received your ballot, please contact your local Philippine Embassy/Consulate.

Once you receive your ballot make sure to:

Read the ballot instructions carefully.

Ensure a black ballpoint pen is used to shade the ovals of your chosen candidates.

Do not sign or write any personal information this will invalidate your vote.

221 Philippine embassies and consulates to adopt online voting

Eighty-four percent (84%) of all overseas electoral posts (221 Philippine embassies and consulate generals) will adopt an online voting process this midterm elections. Approximately 11 percent will operate postal voting (29 Philippine embassies and consulate generals), and 5 percent will conduct in-person voting (13 Philippine embassies and consulate generals). (RVO)

Related story: Overseas Filipino voters in Canada express uncertainty over disenfranchisement and online process